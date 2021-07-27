July 27, 2021

Scientists unveil potential dependence in nitric oxide electroreduction to ammonia

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists unveil potential dependence in nitric oxide electroreduction to ammonia
(a)-(b) Verification of monolayer water model in electrocatalytic energy barrier calculations; (c)-(d) Comparison of theoretical and experimental Faradaic efficiency. Credit: LONG Jun

Nitrogen oxide (NOx), such as nitric oxide (NO), are environmental pollutants. They are often removed via selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology.

A novel artificial nitrogen cycle path driven by electrocatalysis has been proposed to couple conventional denitrification and ammonia (NH3) synthesis. However, further studies showed that direct electroreduction of NOx to N2 was difficult in any potential.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Xiao Jianping from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) unveiled the potential dependence of products selectivity in electrochemical NO reduction (eNORR) to ammonia.

This study was published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters on July 20.

The researchers took Ag as a catalyst. They verified the reliability of the monolayer water model in electrocatalytic energy barrier calculations and obtained the energetics of NORR network by density functional theory calculations. Finally, they developed a microkinetic model to rationalize the general selectivity trend of eNORR with varying potential.

This model reproduced the experimental Faradaic efficiency well, quantitatively describing the selectivity turnover from N2O to NH3 and from NH3 to H2 as applies more negative potential.

The first turnover of selectivity was due to the thermochemical coupling of two NO* limiting the N2O production. The second turnover was attributed to the more significant potential-dependence of HER than NH3 production.

"This model provides a theoretical guide for the design of selective electrocatalysis of NOx, which is also beneficial to understand the potential dependence of some other electrocatalytic reduction reactions," said Prof. Xiao.

Explore further

New catalyst boosts carbon dioxide electroreduction to multicarbon products
More information: Jun Long et al, Unveiling Potential Dependence in NO Electroreduction to Ammonia, The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpclett.1c01691
Journal information: Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists unveil potential dependence in nitric oxide electroreduction to ammonia (2021, July 27) retrieved 27 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-scientists-unveil-potential-nitric-oxide.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
48 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

5 hours ago

Smoothing 3d prints with acetone

18 hours ago

What to do with 1 year expired bleach?

19 hours ago

Reaction between marquis reagent and ibuprofen?

Jul 23, 2021

Definition of Absolute Electrode Potential

Jul 22, 2021

How Does a Voltmeter Sense/Measure All Potential Differences in an Electrochemical Cell?

Jul 20, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments