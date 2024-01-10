Study finds no evidence that individual-level mental health interventions improve employees' well-being

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Many businesses are making efforts to promote workers' well-being, and numerous interventions are available at the individual and organizational levels. New research published in the Industrial Relations Journal found no evidence that individual-level mental well-being interventions like mindfulness, resilience and stress management, relaxation classes, and well-being apps benefit employees.

The study was based on survey data from 46,336 workers in 233 organizations in the UK. Across multiple subjective well-being indicators, participants in individual-level mental well-being interventions appeared no better off than other workers.

The study's author, William Fleming, Ph.D., of the Well-being Research Center at the University of Oxford, noted that organizational interventions—such as changes to scheduling, management practices, staff resources, performance review, or job design—may be more beneficial for improving well-being in the workplace.

"There's growing consensus that organizations have to change the workplace and not just the worker," said Dr. Fleming. "This research investigates well-being interventions across hundreds of workplaces, supplementing trials that often take place in single organizations, and the lack of any benefit suggests we need more ambition when it comes to improving employee well-being. I hope these results can spur on further research and employer action."

More information: Employee wellbeing outcomes from individual-level mental health interventions: Cross-sectional evidence from the UK, Industrial Relations Journal (2024). DOI: 10.1111/irj.12418

Provided by Wiley