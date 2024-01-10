January 10, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Study finds no evidence that individual-level mental health interventions improve employees' well-being

by Wiley

workers
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Many businesses are making efforts to promote workers' well-being, and numerous interventions are available at the individual and organizational levels. New research published in the Industrial Relations Journal found no evidence that individual-level mental well-being interventions like mindfulness, resilience and stress management, relaxation classes, and well-being apps benefit employees.

The study was based on from 46,336 workers in 233 organizations in the UK. Across multiple subjective well-being indicators, participants in individual-level mental well-being interventions appeared no better off than other workers.

The study's author, William Fleming, Ph.D., of the Well-being Research Center at the University of Oxford, noted that organizational interventions—such as changes to scheduling, , staff resources, performance review, or job design—may be more beneficial for improving well-being in the workplace.

"There's growing consensus that organizations have to change the workplace and not just the worker," said Dr. Fleming. "This research investigates well-being interventions across hundreds of workplaces, supplementing trials that often take place in single organizations, and the lack of any benefit suggests we need more ambition when it comes to improving employee well-being. I hope these results can spur on further research and employer action."

More information: Employee wellbeing outcomes from individual-level mental health interventions: Cross-sectional evidence from the UK, Industrial Relations Journal (2024). DOI: 10.1111/irj.12418

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Study finds no evidence that individual-level mental health interventions improve employees' well-being (2024, January 10) retrieved 10 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-evidence-individual-mental-health-interventions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Stress management classes and wellbeing coaching no help at improving workers' mental health, study says
42 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

Jan 9, 2024

Airport signs - forbidden: "White Weapons"

Jan 8, 2024

Byzantium and Justinian I (527 - 565 CE)

Jan 8, 2024

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Jan 8, 2024

Origin of this phrase: "We shall see what we shall see..."

Jan 2, 2024

A Rain Song -- Favorite one? Memorable one? One you like?

Dec 31, 2023

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)