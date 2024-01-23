January 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

New coffee snake species discovered in Ecuador's cloud forests

by Pensoft Publishers

New coffee snake species discovered in Ecuador's cloud forests
Ninia guytudori. Credit: Alejandro Arteaga

Researchers of Khamai Foundation and Liberty University have discovered a new species of coffee snake endemic to the cloud forests of northwestern Ecuador.

Biologist Alejandro Arteaga first found the snake in Ecuador's Pichincha province, while looking for animals to include in a book on the Reptiles of Ecuador.

"This is number 30 that I have discovered, out of a target of 100," he says.

Like other coffee snakes, Tudors's Coffee-Snake often inhabits coffee plantations, especially in areas where its cloud forest habitat has been destroyed. It is endemic to the Pacific slopes of the Andes in northwestern Ecuador, where it lives at elevations of between 1,000 and 1,500 m above sea level.

  • New coffee snake species discovered in Ecuador's cloud forests
    Ninia guytudori from Santa Lucía Cloud Forest Reserve, Pichincha province. Credit: Jose Vieira
  • New coffee snake species discovered in Ecuador's cloud forests
    Photographs of some specimens of Ninia guytudori: top, from Santa Lucía Cloud Forest Reserve, Pichincha province. Bottom, from Río Manduriacu Reserve, Imbabura province. Credit: Jose Vieira.

While it faces no major immediate extinction threats, some of its populations are likely to be declining due to deforestation by logging and large-scale mining.

The researchers hope that its discovery will highlight the importance of preserving the cloud forest ecosystem, and focus research attention on human-modified habitats that surround it such as and pastures.

New coffee snake species discovered in Ecuador's cloud forests
When threatened, individuals of the Tudors's Coffee-Snake (Ninia guytudori) flatten the body and tail. Credit: Jose Vieira

The name of the new species honors Guy Tudor, "an all-around naturalist and scientific illustrator with a deep fondness for birds and all animals, in recognition of the impact he has had on the conservation of South America's through his artistry," the researchers write in their paper, which was recently published in Evolutionary Systematics.

"We are trying to raise funds for conservation through the naming of new species. This one helped us protect Buenaventura Reserve," the researchers note.

More information: Alejandro Arteaga et al, A new species of Ninia (Serpentes, Colubridae) from western Ecuador and revalidation of N. schmidti, Evolutionary Systematics (2023). DOI: 10.3897/evolsyst.7.112476

Provided by Pensoft Publishers

Citation: New coffee snake species discovered in Ecuador's cloud forests (2024, January 23) retrieved 23 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-coffee-snake-species-ecuador-cloud.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Three new species of ground snakes discovered under graveyards and churches in Ecuador
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

2 hours ago

Biology Honors Project thought

10 hours ago

Genetic Haemochromatosis - common in Celtic/Gaelic nations

21 hours ago

Biggest Breakthroughs in Biology and Neuroscience in 2023

Jan 20, 2024

Third RCT finds a significant cognitive benefit from multivitamin use

Jan 20, 2024

Removing chloramine with ascorbic acid

Jan 20, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)