January 22, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Prescribed burning could be making Aussie forests more flammable

by Australian National University

bushfire
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Disturbing natural forests with activities such as logging and prescribed burning can make them more flammable, research from The Australian National University (ANU) and Curtin University has found. The research is published in the journal Biological Reviews.

To be better prepared for future seasons, the new research calls for a greater connection between forestry and fire science to understand how fire prevention strategies affect the natural environment.

"We've understood for a long time now that logging can make bushfires worse, but it's only in the last few years that evidence is showing that prescribed burning could be doing the same thing," lead researcher Professor David Lindenmayer, from ANU, said.

Co-author Associate Professor Philip Zylstra, from Curtin University, said, "If they're too tall to catch fire, plants calm bushfires by slowing the wind beneath them. If disturbance kills those taller plants, replacements regrow from the ground and add to the fuel.

"Fire- thrived for millions of years because so many forests naturally create these less flammable environments."

Prescribed are a fire mitigation tool used with the aim of reducing to minimize the intensity and severity of fires.

However, while prescribed burns can sometimes decrease flammability in the short term, the way they disrupt ecosystems can create longer periods of additional flammability.

"Very frequent burning close to homes or control lines could create defendable spaces, but large, remote and infrequent burns maintain the landscape at maximum fire risk because they undermine the natural controls that forests place on fire," Associate Professor Zylstra said.

"We know that old forests tend to be cooler, more moist and more sheltered. By limiting disturbance, forests can reach an appropriate age where they can be better protected from the increased frequency and severity of Australian bushfires."

The study challenges the notion that broadscale interventions are necessary to manage fire risk. The researchers argue that these are grounded in simplistic models that don't account for long-term dynamics.

The research introduces a unified framework that enables the prediction of areas where disturbance is likely to cause a surge in flammability and bushfire risk.

This predictive approach allows for better informed and targeted management strategies.

"We need to invest heavily in rapid response firefighting specialists and embrace new technologies that allow us to detect fires and suppress them faster," Professor Lindenmayer said.

Advances in drone technologies and the application of AI can help detect small fires and even contain them before they develop.

"We need to be thinking about forestry and management in a more holistic way and look to limit actions that could be increasing flammability," Professor Lindenmayer said.

More information: David Lindenmayer et al, Identifying and managing disturbance‐stimulated flammability in woody ecosystems, Biological Reviews (2023). DOI: 10.1111/brv.13041

Journal information: Biological Reviews

Provided by Australian National University

Citation: Prescribed burning could be making Aussie forests more flammable (2024, January 22) retrieved 22 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-aussie-forests-flammable.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study finds why prescribed-burn forests in Western Australia became so fire-prone
34 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

3 hours ago

Genetic Haemochromatosis - common in Celtic/Gaelic nations

19 hours ago

Biggest Breakthroughs in Biology and Neuroscience in 2023

Jan 20, 2024

Third RCT finds a significant cognitive benefit from multivitamin use

Jan 20, 2024

Removing chloramine with ascorbic acid

Jan 20, 2024

A phosphoric acid question

Jan 16, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)