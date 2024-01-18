January 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Astrophysicist proposes a new theory of gravity without a conservation law

by Scientific Project Lomonosov

Astrophysicist creates a new theory of gravity without a conservation law
The one-dimensional marginalized distribution on individual parameters and two-dimensional contours by using SNe + BAO + CMB data points. Credit: The European Physical Journal C (2023). DOI: 10.1140/epjc/s10052-023-12003-x

The general theory of relativity is based on the concept of curved space–time. To describe how the energy and momentum of fields are distributed in space–time, as well as how they interact with the gravitational field, a special mathematical construct is used—the energy–momentum tensor. This is a kind of analog of energy and momentum in ordinary mechanics.

In , the energy–momentum tensor is considered to be unchanged, or conserved. Just as, for example, in ordinary mechanics, the law of conservation of energy is fulfilled. However, this assumption is not always justified. For example, at sufficiently high energies the so-called non-renormalizability problem arises. Technically, this means that mathematical flaws appear that cannot be eliminated.

A RUDN astrophysicist has built a new theory of gravity, in which the "law of conservation" of the energy–momentum tensor is not required. The study is published in The European Physical Journal C.

"The problem of non-renormalizability of Einstein's gravity is well known. It has led to dozens of attempts to treat it as a low-energy theory. For example, in , Einstein's classical equation is just the first term in an infinite series of gravitational corrections. So it is possible that at high energy and/or within the event horizon of black holes, spacetime curvature and gravity deviate from Einstein's .

"This can be explained in different ways. However, in any case, the law of conservation of energy-momentum can be violated at levels," Hamidreza Fazlollahi, a graduate student at the Educational and Scientific Institute of Gravity and Cosmology of RUDN University said.

Fazlollahi has built a new gravitational model. He started from the so-called Gibbs–Duhem relation. This is an equation that shows how the indicators of its components change in a thermodynamic system. After the transformations, we have an equation that resembles the classical Einstein equation in form, but with different factors and constants. The field equations were supplemented with two terms. One describes temperature–entropy, and the second describes charge and interaction.

The astrophysicist showed that the new gravitational model is consistent for different environments and can be used in astrophysical and astronomical research. As an example, the author tested the new theory by calculating two stages of the development of the universe—inflationary and accelerating expansion. The new 's indications are consistent with experimental observations.

"For an example application, we studied spherically symmetric solutions and the evolution of the universe at early and late times. The model did not give any discrepancies regarding Einstein's gravity for vacuum," said Fazlollahi.

More information: H. R. Fazlollahi, Non-conserved modified gravity theory, The European Physical Journal C (2023). DOI: 10.1140/epjc/s10052-023-12003-x

Provided by Scientific Project Lomonosov

Citation: Astrophysicist proposes a new theory of gravity without a conservation law (2024, January 18) retrieved 18 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-astrophysicist-theory-gravity-law.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study proposes combining continuum mechanics with Einstein field equations
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Would aluminium foil increase copper tubing insulation?

22 hours ago

Speed of light and Euler's constant

Jan 14, 2024

Does the Universe have a finite number of fundamentals to uncover?

Jan 9, 2024

Information sources and physics teaching

Jan 6, 2024

Effects of magnetic fields on material (Magnetic resonance)

Jan 6, 2024

Maxwell's equations and the momentum of charge

Jan 1, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)