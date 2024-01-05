January 5, 2024 dialog

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

written by researcher(s)

proofread

A method to straighten curved space-time

by Piotr Ogonowski

A method to straighten curved space-time
Credit: AI-generated image (disclaimer)

One of the greatest challenges of modern physics is to find a coherent method for describing phenomena, on the cosmic and microscale. For over a hundred years, to describe reality on a cosmic scale we have been using general relativity theory, which has successfully undergone repeated attempts at falsification.

Albert Einstein curved space-time to describe gravity, and despite still-open questions about or , it seems, today, to be the best method of analyzing the past and future of the universe.

To describe phenomena on the scale of atoms, we use the second great theory: , which differs from general relativity in basically everything. It uses flat space-time and a completely different mathematical apparatus, and most importantly, perceives reality radically differently.

In the quantum description, the phenomena around us are only wavering probabilities of events that we can only measure with limited accuracy.

In an article, published in Frontiers in Physics, I managed to demonstrate that there is a method that combines the above descriptions, although it leads to quite a surprising conclusion.

Can curved space-time be straightened?

It turns out that there is a certain mathematical object called the Alena Tensor, which allows the description of physical phenomena in such a way that the curvature of space-time can be smoothly adjusted as if using a slider. In curved space-time, equation naturally transforms into Einstein Field Equations, and in flat space-time it allows the use of classical methods of relativistic physics and, most importantly, it is subject to quantum description.

So far, I have managed to demonstrate that such a space-time slider works for gravity and electromagnetism, and that the Alena Tensor allows to add further fields. It therefore seems possible to reconcile previously contradictory descriptions for other known fields.

A side effect of using the above method is that a certain element of the (the field invariant) behaves like a in Einstein Field Equations, which may help explain the nature of dark energy. It also turns out that there must be an additional force in addition to gravity, which could help explain the nature of dark matter.

However, everything that looks beautiful has its price...

What is the universe around us?

The conclusions of the article do not mean the end of work on combining both great theories. The proposed method requires much further research and careful adjustment of field descriptions. There is certainly new hope and a promising new direction for further research, so perhaps we will soon hear about more fields aligned with the space-time slider.

However, there is a certain price associated with using the proposed method, which seems to be the biggest challenge. If the method I have developed turns out to be the right one that we have been looking for 100 years, it will also mean that the entire world around us is just a constantly waving field, and itself is only a way of perceiving this field. This is the most extraordinary conclusion resulting from the equations described by Alena Tensor.

This story is part of Science X Dialog, where researchers can report findings from their published research articles. Visit this page for information about ScienceX Dialog and how to participate.

More information: Piotr Ogonowski, Developed method: interactions and their quantum picture, Frontiers in Physics (2023). DOI: 10.3389/fphy.2023.1264925. www.frontiersin.org/articles/1 … 89/fphy.2023.1264925

Piotr Ogonowski is a researcher, manager and lecturer with over 20 years of experience. He currently works as a lecturer for Kozminski University, Wasaw, Poland.

Citation: A method to straighten curved space-time (2024, January 5) retrieved 5 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-method-straighten-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study proposes combining continuum mechanics with Einstein field equations
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Effects of magnetic fields on material (Magnetic resonance)

2 hours ago

Information sources and physics teaching

22 hours ago

Maxwell's equations and the momentum of charge

Jan 1, 2024

Lost Energy from a Reciprocating Piston

Dec 30, 2023

How does mechanical motion start at the deepest, smallest level?

Dec 27, 2023

Uncertainty in total weight

Dec 24, 2023

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)