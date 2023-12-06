December 6, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study shows precise control of colloids through magnetism is possible

by Anja-Maria Meister, Bayreuth University

Precise control of colloids through magnetism possible
Visualisation of magnetic controlled colloids. Credit: Bayreuth University

Bayreuth researchers have found ways to control tiny particles in liquids using magnetic patterns. The research results have now been published in Nature Communications under the title "Simultaneous and independent topological control of identical microparticles in non-periodic energy landscapes."

Overall, the simultaneous and independent transport of colloidal particles over magnetic patterns can be of great use in various fields of science and technology to produce customized materials, improve , perform or investigate fundamental scientific questions.

In this theoretical and , Nico C.X. Stuhlmüller and Prof Dr. Daniel de las Heras (theory) together with Farzaneh Farrokhzad and Prof Dr. Thomas Fischer (experiments) investigated the simultaneous and independent transport of identical colloidal particles (nano- to micrometer-sized particles suspended in a liquid) over magnetic patterns.

External fields, such as electric and magnetic fields, are often used to transport a collection of colloidal particles. Identical particles are then transported along the same direction under the influence of the field. The scientists demonstrate here that using non-periodic energy landscapes it is possible to precisely control the transport of a collection of identical colloidal particles simultaneously and independently.

Magnetic microparticles are placed above a magnetic pattern. The pattern is made with up- and down-magnetized regions arranged differently depending on the position over the pattern. The transport is then driven by modulation loops of the orientation of an . A complex time-dependent and non-periodic energy landscape emerges due to the coupling between the external and the field created by the pattern.

Arbitrarily complex and tailored trajectories of several identical colloidal particles can be simultaneously encoded in either the pattern or the modulation loops. As an illustration, the scientists show how identical colloidal particles under the influence of the same modulation loop can write the first 18 letters of the alphabet.

Beyond its fundamental interest, this work opens new routes to reconfigurable self-assembly in colloidal science and has potential applications in multifunctional lab-on-a-chip devices. A precise and simultaneous targeted control of colloidal particles using magnetic fields can be used for example to develop microfluidic systems that transport particles for laboratory testing and medical diagnosis.

More information: Nico C. X. Stuhlmüller et al, Simultaneous and independent topological control of identical microparticles in non-periodic energy landscapes, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-43390-0

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Bayreuth University

Citation: Study shows precise control of colloids through magnetism is possible (2023, December 6) retrieved 6 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-precise-colloids-magnetism.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Bioinspired self-assembled colloidal collectives of active matter systems
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Anisotropy of the effective masses in semiconductors

Nov 23, 2023

##\Lambda##-enhanced gray molasses cooling

Nov 22, 2023

Two-body correlation function computation

Nov 20, 2023

Ionization pathway in Yb

Nov 19, 2023

Thermal Properties of the Free Electron Gas: Fermi-Dirac Distribution

Nov 18, 2023

Derivation of Generalized Khon-Sham Scheme

Nov 16, 2023

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)