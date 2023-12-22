When journalists are consumers: Examining effects of media service quality on media members' behavioral intention

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

International sporting events like the football world cup or the aquatics championships rely heavily on media coverage to capture the action and share it with the world. But what about the experience of the journalists who bring these stories to life?

A study in the International Journal of Sport Management and Marketing delves into the often-overlooked perspective of media professionals. The study looks at how the quality of services they experience at these events shapes their satisfaction and, ultimately, their portrayal of the event and its host city or country.

Bo Li and Jerred Junqi Wang of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, U.S., Olan K.M. Scott of Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, and Sang Keon Yoo of Sangmyung University in Seoul, South Korea surveyed more than 200 sports journalists who attended two major, international sporting events.

They found three key factors influencing the service quality journalists experience. The first is reliable information, the second is positive interactions with event staff, and the third is convenient hours of access and operations. When these needs are met, it improves overall satisfaction and that translates into positive reporting and so positive outcomes for the event and the hosts.

It might be said that happy journalists are more likely to represent the host city or nation more positively in their reporting. This can influence the perceptions of millions of viewers and readers around the globe. They might also help the spread of positive word-of-mouth recommendations about the place and this can even have an influence not only on tourism but the future bids of that city or nation for other sporting events.

Satisfied journalists also, the team found, tend to focus their coverage on the positive aspects of the event and failures or downsides are less likely to make the headlines, unless they are particularly stand out and newsworthy. The highlighting of successes will then contribute to a more favorable narrative overall.

The researchers point out that journalist satisfaction goes way beyond simply ensuring they have access to press conferences and Wi-Fi. There is a need for them to feel part of the event's team or at least to be treated as valued guests rather than an inconvenience getting in the way of the sport. Providing the sports journalists with clear and timely information as well as fostering friendly and helpful interactions can only benefit the event and those associated with it, the research suggests.

Indeed, by investing in media service quality, event organizers can cultivate valuable allies who can amplify the event's positive impact and leave a lasting legacy that extends from starting pistol to the final whistle.

More information: Bo Li et al, When journalists are consumers: examining effects of media service quality on media members' behavioural intention, International Journal of Sport Management and Marketing (2023). DOI: 10.1504/IJSMM.2024.135630

Provided by Inderscience