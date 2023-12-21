December 21, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

The future of canine stem cell therapy: Unprecedented, painless, and feeder-free

by Osaka Metropolitan University

The future of canine stem cell therapy: unprecedented, painless, and feeder-free
Scientists created canine iPSCs from urine-derived cells with great efficiency. Credit: Shingo Hatoya, Osaka Metropolitan University

Dog owners may need to learn to appreciate their best friend's urine. Scientists at Osaka Metropolitan University have devised an efficient, non-invasive, and pain-free method to reprogram canine stem cells from urine samples, bringing furry companions one step closer to veterinary regenerative treatment. Their findings have been published in Stem Cell Reports .

Induced (iPSCs) have been widely employed in studies on human generative medicine. With the growing importance of advanced medical care for dogs and cats, there is an expectation that new therapies utilizing iPSCs will be developed for these , just as they have been for humans.

Unfortunately, canine somatic cells exhibit lower reprogramming efficiency compared to those of humans, limiting the types of canine cells available for generating iPSCs. IPSC induction often involves using feeder cells from a different species. However, considering the associated risks, minimizing xenogeneic components is often advisable, signifying the need to improve the efficiency of reprogramming various types of canine cells in dogs without using feeder cells.

A research team led by Professor Shingo Hatoya and Dr. Masaya Tsukamoto from the Graduate School of Veterinary Science at Osaka Metropolitan University has identified six reprogramming genes that can boost canine iPSC generation by about 120 times compared to conventional methods using fibroblasts.

The iPSCs were created from urine-derived cells using a non-invasive, straightforward, and painless method. Additionally, the researchers succeeded in generating canine iPSCs without feeder cells, a feat that had been impossible until now. The team aims to disseminate their findings in the global research community, contributing to advances in and genetic disease research in .

"As a veterinarian, I have examined and treated many animals," explained Professor Hatoya. "However, there are still many diseases that either cannot be cured or have not been fully understood. In the future, I am committed to continuing my research on differentiating canine iPSCs into various types of cells and applying them to treat sick dogs, hopefully bringing joy to many animals and their owners."

More information: Generation of canine induced pluripotent stem cells under feeder-free conditions using Sendai virus vector encoding six canine reprogramming factors, Stem Cell Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.stemcr.2023.11.010. www.cell.com/stem-cell-reports … 2213-6711(23)00458-7

Journal information: Stem Cell Reports

Provided by Osaka Metropolitan University

Citation: The future of canine stem cell therapy: Unprecedented, painless, and feeder-free (2023, December 21) retrieved 21 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-future-canine-stem-cell-therapy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers induce pluripotency in differentiated canine cells for the first time
39 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

An Odd Description of Skin Cancer Cause from UV Radiation

Dec 20, 2023

What do large moles on the body indicate?

Dec 20, 2023

Do MRI machines cause heart attacks and seizures?

Dec 19, 2023

How much physics is needed for Bialek's Biophysics book?

Dec 19, 2023

Do fluctuations in Earth's magnetic field cause heart attacks?

Dec 19, 2023

Science of Everyday Thinking

Dec 14, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)