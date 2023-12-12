December 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Extremely rare half female, half male bird captured on film

by University of Otago

Extremely rare bird captured on film
Bilaterally gynandromorphic Green Honeycreeper near Manizales, Colombia, 20 May 2022. Credit: John Murillo

A striking and extremely rare half female, half male bird has been spotted by a University of Otago zoologist.

Sesquicentennial Distinguished Professor Hamish Spencer was holidaying in Colombia when an amateur ornithologist John Murillo pointed out a wild Green Honeycreeper with distinct half green, or female, and half blue, male, plumage.

"Many birdwatchers could go their whole lives and not see a bilateral gynandromorph in any of bird. The phenomenon is extremely rare in birds, I know of no examples from New Zealand ever.

"It is very striking, I was very privileged to see it," Professor Spencer says.

Photographs of the bird make the discovery even more significant as they are "arguably the best of a wild bilateral gynandromorphic bird of any species ever."

A on the find, only the second recorded example of gynandromorphism in the species in more than 100 years, has been published in the Journal of Field Ornithology.

A bilaterally gynandromorphic Green Honeycreeper near Manizales, Colombia, 20 May 2022. Credit: John Murillo

Professor Spencer says gynandromorphs—animals with both male and female characteristics in a species that usually have separate sexes—are important for our understanding of sex determination and in birds.

The main groups in which the phenomenon has been recorded include that feature strong sexual dimorphism; most often insects, especially butterflies, crustaceans, spiders, and even lizards and rodents.

"This particular example of bilateral gynandromorphy—male one side and female the other—shows that, as in several other species, either side of the bird can be male or female.

"The arises from an error during female cell division to produce an egg, followed by double-fertilization by two sperm," he explains.

He hopes the novel discovery will inspire people to "treasure exceptions" as they always reveal something interesting.

"Be always on the lookout for oddities—who will find the first New Zealand example of a bilateral gynandromorph in a bird?"

More information: John Murillo et al, Report of bilateral gynandromorphy in a Green Honeycreeper ( Chlorophanes spiza ) from Colombia, Journal of Field Ornithology (2023). DOI: 10.5751/JFO-00392-940412

Provided by University of Otago

Citation: Extremely rare half female, half male bird captured on film (2023, December 12) retrieved 12 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-extremely-rare-female-male-bird.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Smooth dance moves confirm new bird-of-paradise species
261 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do fluctuations in Earth's magnetic field cause heart attacks?

2 hours ago

Current thinking on diet and brain evolution?

13 hours ago

Science of Everyday Thinking

Dec 10, 2023

Any hypothesized cases of long covid subtle enough to be undiagnosed?

Dec 10, 2023

Human hair growth model

Dec 9, 2023

Could human DNA be every type of plant, animal, or microbe DNA?

Dec 9, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (1)