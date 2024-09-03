The University of Otago (Māori: 'Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo') in Dunedin is New Zealand's oldest university with over 22,000 students enrolled during 2010. The university has New Zealand's highest average research quality and in New Zealand is second only to the University of Auckland in the number of A rated academic researchers it employs.

Address 364 Leith Walk, Dunedin, New Zealand, New Zealand Website http://www.otago.ac.nz/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Otago

