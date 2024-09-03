New species of pāua found
The naming of a new species of pāua further highlights the importance of biodiversity research in Aotearoa. Described in a study led by the University of Otago—Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka and the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa ...
The University of Otago (Māori: 'Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo') in Dunedin is New Zealand's oldest university with over 22,000 students enrolled during 2010. The university has New Zealand's highest average research quality and in New Zealand is second only to the University of Auckland in the number of A rated academic researchers it employs.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Plants & Animals
Sep 3, 2024
Fur is a defining characteristic of mammals, coming in a wide variety of colors and patterns—thanks to a world-first study, we now know which genes make a marsupial's coat black or gray.
Plants & Animals
Aug 6, 2024
Three small fossil penguin bones, collected in South Canterbury in 1987, are now shedding new light on how penguin wings have evolved. A new study, published in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand, describes a ...
Evolution
Aug 1, 2024
Workplaces need more women in management to create a pipeline of gender diversity, instead of relying on female board appointments, new research shows.
Social Sciences
Jul 22, 2024
A new study published in the New Zealand Journal of Marine and Freshwater Research has modeled which habitats in Aotearoa New Zealand might be most vulnerable to gold clam invasion in the hope that management efforts can ...
Ecology
Jul 15, 2024
An unexpected find has enabled important progress to be made in the battle against harmful bacteria. An international team of researchers, led by Professor Peter Fineran from the University of Otago, investigated a particular ...
Cell & Microbiology
Jul 10, 2024
An Otago study has found New Zealand fish species ingest more plastic near urban areas.
Plants & Animals
Jul 1, 2024
The well off are contributing more than their fair share of greenhouse gas emissions from transport, driving more frequently and over longer distances, according to a new study. The work is published in the journal Travel ...
Environment
Jun 12, 2024
Community organizations making child welfare reports to Oranga Tamariki say it's not uncommon to be met with delayed decisions or silence, even on high-risk cases, a new Otago study has found.
Social Sciences
May 7, 2024
Being supported to find a home and then receiving ongoing specialized support services are the key combination in significantly improving the well-being of people who have experienced homelessness, researchers say.
Social Sciences
Apr 18, 2024
