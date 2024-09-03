The University of Otago (Māori: 'Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo') in Dunedin is New Zealand's oldest university with over 22,000 students enrolled during 2010. The university has New Zealand's highest average research quality and in New Zealand is second only to the University of Auckland in the number of A rated academic researchers it employs.

Address
364 Leith Walk, Dunedin, New Zealand, New Zealand
Website
http://www.otago.ac.nz/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Otago

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

University of Otago

New species of pāua found

The naming of a new species of pāua further highlights the importance of biodiversity research in Aotearoa. Described in a study led by the University of Otago—Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka and the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 3, 2024

0

1

Unexpected phage protein function discovered in bacteria battle

An unexpected find has enabled important progress to be made in the battle against harmful bacteria. An international team of researchers, led by Professor Peter Fineran from the University of Otago, investigated a particular ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 10, 2024

0

20

Wealthy Kiwis are driving up transport emissions, study finds

The well off are contributing more than their fair share of greenhouse gas emissions from transport, driving more frequently and over longer distances, according to a new study. The work is published in the journal Travel ...

Environment

Jun 12, 2024

0

0

