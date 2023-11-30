November 30, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

written by researcher(s)

proofread

3 ways AI can help farmers tackle the challenges of modern agriculture

by Joe Hollis, The Conversation

farmer
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

For all the attention on flashy new artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, the challenges of regulating AI, and doomsday scenarios of superintelligent machines, AI is a useful tool in many fields. In fact, it has enormous potential to benefit humanity.

In agriculture, are increasingly using AI-powered tools to tackle challenges that threaten , the environment and . Researchers forecast the market for these tools to reach US$12 billion by 2032.

As a researcher studying agricultural and rural policy, I see three promising developments in agricultural AI: federated learning, pest and disease detection and forecasting prices.

Pooling data without sharing it

Robotics, sensors and are increasingly used in agriculture. These tools aim to help farmers improve efficiency and reduce chemical use. In addition, collected by these tools can be used in software that uses machine learning to improve management systems and decision-making. However, these applications typically require data sharing among stakeholders.

A survey of U.S. farmers found that more than half of respondents said they do not trust federal agencies or private companies with their data. This lack of trust is linked to concerns about becoming compromised or being used to manipulate markets and regulations. Machine learning could reduce these concerns.

Federated learning is a technique that trains a algorithm on data from multiple parties without the parties having to reveal their data to each other. With federated learning, a puts data on a local computer that the algorithm can access rather than sharing the data on a central server. This method increases privacy and reduces the risk of compromise.

If farmers can be persuaded to share their data this way, they can contribute to a collaborative system that helps them make better decisions and meet their sustainability goals. For example, farmers could pool data about conditions for their chickpea crops, and a model trained on all of their data could give each of them better forecasts for their chickpea yields than models trained only on their own data.

Detecting pests and disease

Farmer livelihoods and global food security are increasingly at risk from plant disease and pests. The Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that worldwide annual losses from disease and pests total $290 billion, with 40% of global crop production affected.

An AI-driven giant robot armed with lasers is a major threat – to weeds.

Farmers typically spray crops with chemicals to preempt outbreaks. However, the overuse of these chemicals is linked to harmful effects on human health, soil and water quality and biodiversity. Worryingly, many pathogens are becoming resistant to existing treatments, and developing new ones is proving to be difficult.

Reducing the amount of chemicals used is therefore paramount, and AI may be part of a solution.

The Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centers has created a mobile phone app that identifies pests and disease. The app, "Tumaini," allows users to upload a photo of a suspected pest or disease, which the AI compares with a database of 50,000 images. The app also provides analysis and can recommend treatment programs.

If used with farm management tools, apps like this can improve farmers' ability to target their spraying and improve accuracy in deciding how much chemical to use. Ultimately, these efficiencies may reduce , lessen the risk of resistance and prevent spillovers that cause harm to both humans and the environment.

Crystal ball for prices

Market volatility and fluctuating prices affect how farmers invest and decide what to grow. This uncertainty can also prevent farmers from taking risks on new developments.

AI can help reduce this uncertainty by forecasting prices. For example, services from companies such as Agtools, Agremo and GeoPard provide AI-powered farm decision tools. These tools allow for real-time analysis of price points and market data and present farmers with data on long-term trends that can help optimize production.

This data allows farmers to react to price changes and allows them to plan more strategically. If farmers' economic resilience improves, it increases the likelihood that they can invest in new opportunities and technologies that benefit both farms and the larger food system.

AI for good

Human innovation has always produced winners and losers. The dangers of AI are apparent, including biased algorithms, data privacy violations and the manipulation of human behavior. However, it is also a technology that has the potential to solve many problems.

These uses for AI in agriculture are a cause for optimism among farmers. If the can promote the utility of these inventions while developing strong and sensible frameworks to minimize harms, AI can help reduce modern agriculture's impact on human health and the environment while helping improve global food security in the 21st century.

Provided by The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.The Conversation

Citation: 3 ways AI can help farmers tackle the challenges of modern agriculture (2023, November 30) retrieved 30 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-ways-ai-farmers-tackle-modern.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Satellite texts help when farm advisors unavailable
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Vaccines Reducing Infections

5 hours ago

Weighing scale that can measure body fat via impedances

Nov 26, 2023

Are cones in eyes sized to the light's wavelengths they perceive?

Nov 24, 2023

Can a COVID vaccine cause a cancer (e.g., lymphoma) to be worse?

Nov 24, 2023

Remove cancer with centrifugal forces?

Nov 24, 2023

Some interesting info on Vaccinations -- WHO guidelines on the influenza vaccine

Nov 23, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)