November 16, 2023

Video: Genetically improving sorghum for biofuels

by Marilyn Sargent, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

sorghum
Sorghum. Credit: Public Domain

Bioscientist Anne Villacastin is using genetics to supercharge the growing power of sorghum, a cereal plant that humans have been cultivating for millennia. By adding genes from wheat, Villacastin and her colleagues at the Joint BioEnergy Institute are making sorghum strains that grow tall and robust with very little water, so farmers can produce large quantities of the crop at low cost and low environmental impact.

In the near future, this sorghum could bolster global food supplies and serve as a for the production of affordable biofuels, which can help mitigate fossil-fuel driven .

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

