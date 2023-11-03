November 3, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Video: Preparing for Euclid's first images, from puzzling data to dazzling views

by European Space Agency

Video: Preparing for Euclid's first images: From puzzling data to dazzling views
Credit: European Space Agency

Never before has a telescope been able to create such razor-sharp astronomical images across such a large patch of the sky.

On Tuesday 7 November, ESA will release the first full-color images captured by its recently launched Euclid space . These images form part of the mission's "Early Release Observations"—where Euclid was tasked with scrutinizing a set of celestial targets chosen for their public appeal and scientific value.

The five images are full of cosmic secrets waiting to be revealed. And this is just the beginning. During its six-year mission, Euclid will generate the equivalent of a million DVDs of data. These data will be used to create the biggest ever 3D map of the universe and uncover the secrets of dark matter and .

In this video, hear from the about how Euclid has reached this milestone. Discover how they felt when they saw the first images, and find out what these images will reveal about the cosmos.

Credit: European Space Agency

Watch the reveal of the images live through ESA Web TV or YouTube on 7 November, 13:15 GMT / 14:15 CET. At the same time, an ESA press release including all images will be published at esa.int/euclid.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Video: Preparing for Euclid's first images, from puzzling data to dazzling views (2023, November 3) retrieved 3 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-video-euclid-images-puzzling-dazzling.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

First test images from Euclid space telescope unveiled
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Help identifying this Tumbling object in a night sky photo from Namibia

3 hours ago

Does the Universe prefer certain kinds of matter based on the laws in place?

Nov 1, 2023

How does gravitational self-interaction affect the Milky Way Galaxy?

Oct 31, 2023

Nuclear reactions in the Sun and other topics on stars

Oct 30, 2023

Star cluster in the Milky Way appears to be as old as the Universe

Oct 25, 2023

How feasible is home radio astronomy?

Oct 24, 2023

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)