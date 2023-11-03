Video: Preparing for Euclid's first images: From puzzling data to dazzling views

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: European Space Agency

Never before has a telescope been able to create such razor-sharp astronomical images across such a large patch of the sky.

On Tuesday 7 November, ESA will release the first full-color images captured by its recently launched Euclid space telescope. These images form part of the mission's "Early Release Observations"—where Euclid was tasked with scrutinizing a set of celestial targets chosen for their public appeal and scientific value.

The five images are full of cosmic secrets waiting to be revealed. And this is just the beginning. During its six-year mission, Euclid will generate the equivalent of a million DVDs of data. These data will be used to create the biggest ever 3D map of the universe and uncover the secrets of dark matter and dark energy.

In this video, hear from the experts about how Euclid has reached this milestone. Discover how they felt when they saw the first images, and find out what these images will reveal about the cosmos. Credit: European Space Agency

Watch the reveal of the images live through ESA Web TV or YouTube on 7 November, 13:15 GMT / 14:15 CET. At the same time, an ESA press release including all images will be published at esa.int/euclid.