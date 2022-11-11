November 11, 2022

Video: Euclid completes thermal vacuum testing

by European Space Agency

Video: Euclid completes thermal vacuum testing
Credit: European Space Agency

At the Thales Alenia Space test facility in Cannes, France, the massive door of the thermal vacuum chamber was opened after a month of rigorous testing of ESA's Euclid mission to explore the dark universe.

In Cannes, the fully integrated spacecraft was subjected to the conditions of space and its subsystems were fully tested for the first time. With the Euclid space telescope, scientists hope to learn more about and which could make up more than 95% of our universe.

The film includes soundbites from ESA Euclid Mission and Payload Manager: Alexander Short and ESA Euclid VIS-Instrument Engineer: Magdalena Szafraniec.

Credit: European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Video: Euclid completes thermal vacuum testing (2022, November 11) retrieved 11 November 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-11-video-euclid-thermal-vacuum.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Euclid gains solar power and protection
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Load comments (0)