November 6, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Threatened sharks and rays caught off Cyprus

by University of Exeter

Threatened sharks and rays caught off Cyprus
A shark caught off Cyprus. Credit: University of Exeter/SPOT

Sharks and rays from threatened species are being caught off northern Cyprus, according to a new study by scientists who are working with local authorities and fishers to protect the animals.

Researchers from the University of Exeter and the Society for the Protection of Turtles (SPOT) analyzed the numbers and of elasmobranchs (sharks, rays, skates and sawfish) caught in a small-scale fishery from 2018-22.

Of the 36 species recorded, 22 are listed on the IUCN Red List as globally threatened (critically endangered, endangered or vulnerable).

The researchers say fishers and local authorities are keen to protect threatened species, and simple changes could have a major impact.

As a result of the study, local rules were changed in May 2023 to ban trading of 15 elasmobranch species.

"Our study demonstrates the importance of the coastal waters of Cyprus for multiple life stages of a broad range of elasmobranch species," said Martha O'Keefe, who co-led the study as part of a masters in Marine Vertebrate Ecology and Conservation at the University of Exeter.

"We found many species not previously recorded in this area, and the 36 species we found represent 41% of all elasmobranch species known to live in the Mediterranean."

Fishers and local authorities are keen to protect threatened species. Credit: University of Exeter/SPOT

"Our study focused on a small-scale fishery, mostly wooden boats of less than 12 meters, which use a variety of nets and longlines."

"While most elasmobranchs caught are currently retained for bait, food or trade, fishers are keen make the fishery sustainable."

Dr. Damla Beton, from SPOT, added: "There's quite a lot that can be done in this fishery."

"A small amount of awareness goes a long way."

"Fishers we worked with are very willing to help, and they're keen to improve the situation for ."

Simple measures could include limiting net lengths, avoiding fishing in certain areas at certain times of year, and adding lights to nets to deter some species.

The study also greatly contributed to a trading ban covering 15 species listed under the Barcelona Convention.

"That legislation is a step forward but there are challenges about how it is enforced," said Professor Annette Broderick, from the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

Threatened sharks and rays caught off Cyprus
Researchers measuring a shark caught off Cyprus. Credit: University of Exeter/SPOT

"Based on our findings, this area should be considered a regional conservation priority for elasmobranchs, and, through our local partner SPOT MarineLife, we are working with fishers and to improve and ensure fishing is conducted sustainably."

The study assessed a total of 1,702 sets (nets or lines), with 730 recorded by onboard observers and 972 by self-reporting . A total of 1,205 individual elasmobranchs were recorded.

The findings are published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

More information: Martha O'Keefe et al, Diversity and distribution of elasmobranchs in the coastal waters of Cyprus: using bycatch data to inform management and conservation, Frontiers in Marine Science (2023). DOI: 10.3389/fmars.2023.1181437

Journal information: Frontiers in Marine Science

Provided by University of Exeter

Citation: Threatened sharks and rays caught off Cyprus (2023, November 6) retrieved 6 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-threatened-sharks-rays-caught-cyprus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Tens of thousands of endangered sharks and rays caught off Congo
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

2 hours ago

Homo Naledi: 5 Yr Update & New Findings (2021)

8 hours ago

Can a rise in sunlight exposure cause magnesium depletion?

Nov 5, 2023

Canine transmissible venereal tumour - CTVT

Nov 4, 2023

BMD by DEXA = real bone strength?

Nov 3, 2023

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

Oct 29, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)