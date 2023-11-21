November 21, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Nano-sized probes reveal how cellular structure responds to pressure

by National Institute for Materials Science

A new technique allows researchers to map how the cellular 'skeleton' adapts to external stress.
How foot stress (prestress) distribution varies with foot function. Credit: National Institute for Materials Science

By giving living cells a "nano-poke" and monitoring the resulting changes in the intracellular environment, researchers have gotten their first glimpse of how whole cells respond to external mechanical pressure.

A team led by scientists from the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, used a technique called to apply across the surface of various cells. The method uses nanoscale probes, with tips just a few billionths of a meter in size, to measure and map how force gets distributed across the cellular surface and throughout the cell.

The researchers used machine learning to analyze and model the forces they measured. They also used fixing and staining techniques to study how the force distortion affected the cell's internal structures and the microtubules and that make up its "skeleton."

The study was published in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials.

"Cells are smart materials that can adapt to various chemical and mechanical stimuli from their surroundings," says Jun Nakanishi, one of the corresponding authors of the study and the leader of the Mechanobiology Group at the National Institute for Materials Science. That ability to adapt relies on rapid feedback mechanisms to keep the cell intact and healthy, and there's growing evidence that the failure of this cellular response underlies a range of ailments, including diabetes, Parkinson's disease, heart attacks, and cancer.

So far, studies of these cellular responses have been limited by the techniques used—for example, some methods require that cells be pre-fitted with sensors, so they can only measure a small part of the response. "We invented a unique way to 'touch' a cell with a nanoscale 'hand,' so that the force distribution over a complete cell could be mapped with nanometer resolution," says Hongxin Wang, who is the first author of the study and JSPS postdoc in the Mechanobiology Group.

The study revealed that tensional and compressional forces are distributed across actin fibers and microtubules within the cell to keep its shape, similar to how the poles and ropes of a camping tent work. When the researchers disabled the force-bearing function of actin fibers, they found that the nucleus itself is also involved in counterbalancing external forces, highlighting the role of the internal structure of the nucleus in the cellular stress response.

The research team also compared the responses of healthy and cancerous cells. Cancer cells proved more resilient to external compression than , and they were less likely to activate in response.

The findings not only illuminate the complex intracellular mechanics of the stress response, but the discovery of different responses in could offer a new way to distinguish healthy and cancerous cells—a based on cellular mechanics.

Hospitals currently use the size, shape, and structure of a cell in diagnosing cancer. However, these features don't always provide enough information to tell the difference between healthy and diseased cells.

"Our findings provide another way of checking cell conditions by measuring force distribution, which could dramatically improve diagnostic accuracy," says Han Zhang, another corresponding author of the study and the senior researcher of the Electron Microscopy Group, NIMS.

More information: Hongxin Wang et al, Mapping stress inside living cells by atomic force microscopy in response to environmental stimuli, Science and Technology of Advanced Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1080/14686996.2023.2265434

Journal information: Science and Technology of Advanced Materials

Provided by National Institute for Materials Science

Citation: Nano-sized probes reveal how cellular structure responds to pressure (2023, November 21) retrieved 21 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-nano-sized-probes-reveal-cellular-pressure.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers define protocol for high-resolution imaging of living cells using atomic force microscopy
45 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

Nov 20, 2023

Homo Naledi: 5 Yr Update & New Findings (2021)

Nov 19, 2023

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Nov 16, 2023

CRISPR treatment has been greenlit in UK in global first (for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia)

Nov 16, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Nov 13, 2023

How New York City is getting rid of Rats

Nov 9, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)