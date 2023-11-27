November 27, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

High-valence metal-doped amorphous IrOx as stable electrocatalyst for acidic oxygen evolution reaction

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

High-valence metal-doped amorphous IrOx as active and stable electrocatalyst for acidic oxygen evolution reaction
Using a one-step sintering method, researchers introduced high-valence metal doping and defect engineering to construct the amorphous iridium oxide. This strategy reduced the energy barrier of the rate-determining step on IrO2, and promoted the stabilization of the local structure, resulting in the simultaneously enhanced activity and durability for OER in acidic media. Credit: Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(23)64517-6

Hydrogen has been regarded as a potential energy carrier instead of fossil fuels, addressing energy demand and environmental issues. Proton exchange membrane water electrolysis (PEMWE), with its high energy density, elevated hydrogen purity, and rapid system response, is considered an ideal and sustainable approach to produce green hydrogen. Thus, it could be an effective solution to mitigate the intermittency and volatility of renewable energies and benefit their large-scale application.

However, the anodic oxygen evolution reaction (OER) in PEMWE involves a slow four-electron/proton transfer process, resulting in slow reaction kinetics. In addition, the localized strong oxidative and acidic environment will corrode the catalyst, leading to poor durability. Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop efficient and stable OER catalysts to boost the OER toward high-efficiency and economic hydrogen production via water splitting.

Recently, Prof. Xinbo Zhang from Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Science, and collaborators have developed a series of high-valence metal-doped amorphous iridium electrocatalysts through one-step sintering for promoting the OER in acidic media. Benefiting from the modulation of geometric and electronic effects by the introduction of Ta doping and defect engineering, the enhancement of both activity and stability compared to the commercial IrO2 and IrOx was realized.

The results were published in the Chinese Journal of Catalysis.

High-valent metal doping was achieved through a straightforward one-step sintering process, wherein the construction of defects was controlled by adjusting the reaction temperature. The introduction of dopants and defects is advantageous in facilitating the charge transfer, augmenting reaction sites, and enhancing the intrinsic reactivity of OER on IrOx. Simultaneously, the robust interaction of metal (Ta)-oxygen coordination further enhances the stability of IrOx during the reaction.

The optimal electrocatalyst (350-Ta@IrOx) exhibits 147.7 times higher mass activity (1207.4 A gIr–1) than that of commercial IrO2 at 1.55 V vs. RHE. Combined with the theoretical calculations, it was disclosed that Ta doping and defect engineering are conducive to the nucleophilic attack of water molecules of the rate-determining step, thereby enhancing catalytic activity and reducing the overpotential of OER on IrOx.

In addition, it demonstrates no noticeable performance degradation during the 500 h durability test, obviously outperforming the undoped sample and commercial IrO2 and claiming its potential for industrial applications.

More information: Ning Zhang et al, High-valence metal-doped amorphous IrO as active and stable electrocatalyst for acidic oxygen evolution reaction, Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(23)64517-6

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: High-valence metal-doped amorphous IrOx as stable electrocatalyst for acidic oxygen evolution reaction (2023, November 27) retrieved 27 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-high-valence-metal-doped-amorphous-irox-stable.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers synthesize N and P co-doping catalysts
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does overcooking food usually harden it?

10 hours ago

Question about long-term storage of blue sphere silica gel

Nov 26, 2023

White Powder from a Humidifier

Nov 26, 2023

The 1/2 equivalent point in a titration curve

Nov 21, 2023

How does Sodium acetate react with water?

Nov 20, 2023

Can detergent also evaporate beside water?

Nov 19, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)