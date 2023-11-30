November 30, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Fungus from Arrakis: New species named after Dune's giant worms

by Pensoft Publishers

Fungus from Arrakis: New species named after Dune’s giant worms
Tulostoma shaihuludii and a ‘Shai-Hulud' sandworm illustration. Credit: Péter Finy. Illustration by Dániel G. Knapp. Licence: CC-BY 4.0

A new species of stalked puffball, a gasteroid fungus, has been named after the "Shai-Hulud" sandworms of Frank Herbert's iconic science fiction novel series "Dune."

Discovered in Hungary, the new species, Tulostoma shaihuludii, is one of four new species in the genus Tulostoma that were discovered and published in the journal MycoKeys. The other species are Tulostoma dunense, Tulostoma hungaricum, and Tulostoma sacchariolens.

Researchers chose the name due to the worm-like appearance of the species' fruiting body, coupled with the sandy habitat of the Pannonian Steppe, where it was discovered.

The team consisted of Péter Finy (Eötvös Loránd University, Hungary), Mikael Jeppson (University of Gothenburg, Sweden), Dániel G. Knapp (Linnaeus University, Sweden), Viktor Papp (Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Hungary), László Albert (Hungarian Mycological Society, Hungary), István Ölvedi (Hungarian Mycological Society, Hungary), Károly Bóka (Eötvös Loránd University, Hungary), Dóra Varga (Eötvös Loránd University, Hungary), Gábor M. Kovács (Eötvös Loránd University, Hungary), and Bálint Dima (Eötvös Loránd University, Hungary).

Fungus from Arrakis: New species named after Dune’s giant worms
Tulostoma shaihuludii. Credit: a, b, e–h P. Finy c L. Albert d K. Bóka. Licence: CC-BY 4.0

These discoveries have been particularly significant due to Hungary's steppe vegetation on being identified as a hotspot for the stalked puffballs in Europe. The research team conducted a comprehensive taxonomic revision of gasteroid fungi in Hungary, contributing to the understanding of this group's diversity.

The discovery of Tulostoma shaihuludii demonstrates the intricate connections between species and their habitats. It also highlights the importance of geographic isolation in the emergence of , as seen in the case of Tulostoma dunense, which is closely related to North American species but distinctly different, as revealed by .

More information: Péter Finy et al, Exploring diversity within the genus Tulostoma (Basidiomycota, Agaricales) in the Pannonian sandy steppe: four fascinating novel species from Hungary, MycoKeys (2023). DOI: 10.3897/mycokeys.100.112458

Provided by Pensoft Publishers

Citation: Fungus from Arrakis: New species named after Dune's giant worms (2023, November 30) retrieved 30 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-fungus-arrakis-species-dune-giant.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Effect of osteoporotic fractures similar to diabetes burden
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Vaccines Reducing Infections

3 hours ago

Weighing scale that can measure body fat via impedances

Nov 26, 2023

Are cones in eyes sized to the light's wavelengths they perceive?

Nov 24, 2023

Can a COVID vaccine cause a cancer (e.g., lymphoma) to be worse?

Nov 24, 2023

Remove cancer with centrifugal forces?

Nov 24, 2023

Some interesting info on Vaccinations -- WHO guidelines on the influenza vaccine

Nov 23, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)