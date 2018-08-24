Hungary: Opposition party seeks Microsoft graft case probe

August 27, 2018

A Hungarian opposition party is formally asking authorities to investigate an alleged corruption scheme involving the sale of Microsoft products to state clients.

Gabor Vago of the green Politics Can Be Different party said Monday that "it is untenable that in a corruption case affecting Hungary, an investigation is launched only in the United States."

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are looking into the discounted sale of Microsoft software to middlemen who resold it to the Hungarian government at full price.

Vago said the U.S. may ban Hungarians involved in the case from entering the country, as it did in 2014 with six officials suspected of involvement in corruption, including the head of Hungary's tax authority.

