October 11, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Bringing out the color in zinc to expand its potential properties

by University of Tokyo

Bringing out the color in zinc
Researchers from the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo, synthesize a two-center zinc complex that absorbs visible light as a solid and in solution. Credit: Institute of Industrial Science, University of Tokyo

Zinc is an important element that is found widely in biological systems, is cheap to manufacture relative to other metals, and has low toxicity. However, unlike other similar metals that exhibit a variety of vibrant colors in metal complexes, seeing different colors for zinc materials was not thought possible.

In a study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, researchers from the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo, have synthesized a complex with two ions that does exhibit color—greatly expanding the potential properties of zinc complexes.

Dramatic color changes are often used to demonstrate for fun; however, they can also have important uses in indicators, sensing, and smart materials. For certain these changes happen because has just the right energy to move electrons between the orbitals—the parts of the atom structure that accommodate the electrons. However, the energy gap between such orbitals of zinc's most stable ion is much larger than the energy of visible light, so the electrons can't be moved between the orbitals—and therefore can't produce color.

Researchers from the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo, have now shown that bringing a second zinc atom into play can result in a material that is yellow, both as a solid and when dissolved into solution.

The researchers carefully designed two molecules containing silicon atoms that provided perfect docking stations for the to slot into. Both zinc–silyl complexes supported two zinc atoms but at different distances apart.

"We used two systems to show that the zinc atoms work together to create a complex that absorbs light in the ," explains lead author of the study Yoshimasa Wada. "In the first system the zinc atoms were relatively far apart—5.71 angstroms—and the material was colorless. While in the second system, they were much closer together—2.93 angstroms—and the zinc material was yellow."

In the system where the zinc atoms were closer together, they were able to combine their orbitals so that the energy needed for their electrons to rearrange was in the visible region. On a large scale this meant that both the solid and solution of the second complex appeared yellow.

"The observed interaction between the zinc centers broadens the potential properties of zinc complexes," says Yusuke Sunada, senior author. "We believe our findings will open up a whole new family of interesting materials."

Zinc can now add visible light interaction to its list of useful properties. Given the prevalence of zinc in biology and its low toxicity, this could open up new uses for zinc in biosensing and biocatalysis.

More information: Yoshimasa Wada et al, Visible Light Responsive Dinuclear Zinc Complex Consisting of Proximally Arranged Two d10‐Zinc Centers, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2023). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202310571

Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by University of Tokyo

Citation: Bringing out the color in zinc to expand its potential properties (2023, October 11) retrieved 11 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-zinc-potential-properties.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists develop aqueous zinc-ion battery with high energy density and ultra-long lifetime
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Dark blue oxide from steel?

Oct 10, 2023

Light Heavy and Semiheavy Water Equilibrium

Oct 8, 2023

How do I synthesize Cedryl Acetate for perfumery?

Oct 6, 2023

NMR Spectrum - expected triplets appear as singlets

Oct 5, 2023

How can I compute energy from a protein PDB file?

Oct 2, 2023

Is there an acid that could dissolve Aluminium & leave Copper alone?

Oct 1, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)