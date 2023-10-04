October 4, 2023 report

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Same-gender sexual behavior found to be widespread across mammal species and to have multiple origins

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Same-gender sexual behavior found to be widespread across mammal species and to have multiple origins
Evolution of same-sex sexual behavior in non-human mammals. Phylogenetic distribution of the presence of same-sex sexual behavior in males and females in the subset III (see methods). The state of the mammalian ancestral nodes was assessed using maximum likelihood estimation (black: same-sex sexual behavior displayed by females; yellow: same-sex sexual behavior displayed by males; purple: same-sex sexual behavior displayed by both sexes). The silhouettes of representative mammals (downloaded from www.phylopic.org) illustrate the main mammalian clades. They have a Public Domain license without copyright (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0). Credit: Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41290-x

A trio of ecologists from Estación Experimental de Zonas Áridas, Universidad de Granada and Centro de Investigaciones sobre Desertificación has found same-gender sexual behavior to be widespread across mammal species and report that it appears to have multiple independent origins.

In their study, reported in the journal Nature Communications, José Gómez, A. Gónzalez-Megías and M. Verdú, surveyed research papers to compile a database of same-gender in mammals.

Prior research has shown that same-gender sexual behavior is widespread in the —it has been reported in more than 1,500 species, both invertebrates and vertebrates. In this new effort, the researchers took a closer look at such behavior in mammals.

To that end, they undertook an extensive search and analysis of existing literature where such behavior was observed in a . Each instance was added to the database. Once they had compiled as much data as they could find, they sought patterns of evolutionary relationships that could be associated with other types of behavior.

In their work, the researchers found that same-gender, short-term sexual behavior was widespread. They also found it was nearly equally frequent in both males and females across species, and there did not appear to be any shared origins; thus, such behavior likely arose independently in different species.

The research team also found that such behavior was more often seen in social species, which could mean that it plays a role in establishing . They also found it more likely to occur in species where there were higher rates of adulticide (where adults kill one another occasionally). This, they suggest, hints at the possibility that same-gender encounters could serve as a means for mitigating violence between adult males.

The researchers note that their findings should not be used by others to explain long-term, same-gender relationship behaviors in humans because their study focused only on short-term interactions, not permanent patterns.

More information: José M. Gómez et al, The evolution of same-sex sexual behaviour in mammals, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41290-x

Journal information: Nature Communications

© 2023 Science X Network

Citation: Same-gender sexual behavior found to be widespread across mammal species and to have multiple origins (2023, October 4) retrieved 4 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-same-gender-sexual-behavior-widespread-mammal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study shows same-sex sexual behavior is widespread and heritable in macaque monkeys
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

15 hours ago

Nobel Prize in medicine: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman

18 hours ago

Plasmid DNA from Pfizer COVID Vaccine Manufacturing

22 hours ago

Pharmacist Injected Me w/ COVID Booster Before the Alcohol from the Prep Pad Dried

Sep 25, 2023

Microglia and myelin's role in Alzheimer’s disease

Sep 23, 2023

Vibrio vulnificus causing fatalities in US

Sep 21, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)