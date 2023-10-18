October 18, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Can planting multiple crops in the same plot improve agricultural production and sustainability?

by Wiley

agriculture
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Agricultural management has typically focused on increasing yields, but there is an increasing need for sustainable food production that limits negative impacts on the environment. A new study published in Grassland Research provides insights into the potential benefits of diversifying agricultural practices, revealing how different mixtures of plant species can improve production, quality, and conservation.

For the study, investigators planted multiple species in different grassland plots, manipulating plant species richness from one to six species spanning three functional groups (legumes, herbs, and grasses). Certain mixtures led to increases in plant productivity and invasion resistance. Also, different plant species drove different functions, with legumes and herbs benefiting plant productivity and water availability, and grasses improving invasion resistance. Legumes were also highly beneficial for maintaining soil nitrogen.

"While the specific plant species and used in the study may vary across regions, the concept of using multispecies mixtures to enhance multifunctionality and promote both production and biodiversity can be applicable in various agricultural contexts around the world," said corresponding author Laura Argens, a Ph.D. student at the Technical University of Munich, in Germany.

More information: Functional group richness increases multifunctionality in intensively managed grasslands, Grassland Research (2023). DOI: 10.1002/glr2.12060, onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/glr2.12060

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Can planting multiple crops in the same plot improve agricultural production and sustainability? (2023, October 18) retrieved 18 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-multiple-crops-plot-agricultural-production.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Climate change filtered out resource-acquisitive plants in a temperate grassland, finds study
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

G force from hitting head

8 hours ago

Can people can breathe through their mouth during sleep?

22 hours ago

If Mold & Fungal Spores are Literally Everywhere, Then Why. . .

Oct 14, 2023

Is it me or do florists not understand geometry?

Oct 14, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Oct 11, 2023

Nobel Prize in medicine: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman

Oct 4, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)