Video: How is ceviche 'cooked?'

Credit: The American Chemical Society

What does it mean to have "cooked" something? Is heat the only way to break down proteins and transform raw ingredients?

If you love ceviche, you know that's not true … but how exactly does ceviche get "cooked?"

No heat source is used, but it still undergoes a process in which proteins are denatured.

We're taking a closer look at proteins, how they denature and what that means for the food on your plate. Credit: American Chemical Society