Chemists brought folded proteins to life

May 17, 2017 by Tamara Besedina
Chemists brought folded proteins to life
Protein renaturation in eight stages. Molecules with native structure are in green, folded proteins - in red. Credit: ITMO University

Scientists from ITMO University in Saint Petersburg and Hebrew University in Jerusalem have found a way to recover a protein structure after its chemical denaturation. The method is based on electrostatic interaction between folded, or denatured, proteins and alumina, which unwrap them. The authors highlight the versatility of the method, which works for both specific molecules and multiprotein systems. Theoretically, this can simplify and cheapen the production of drug proteins for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The study appeared in Scientific Reports.

Proteins, especially including enzymes as accelerators of chemical reactions, are the basis of pharmaceutical and food industries. Meanwhile, 80 percent of these substances are lost during synthesis. Influenced by unfavorable factors like strong acids, alkalis or heating, proteins denature, losing their native shape and thus any chemical activity. As a result, researchers seek a universal method for recovering structure, which could make production more effective and less costly.

Russian chemists in cooperation with foreign colleagues have proposed a solution to this issue with a technological process that returns protein molecules to their original form after denaturation.

In the new research, the chemists unfolded molecules of three enzymes: carbonic anhydrase, phosphatase and peroxidase. Denatured by a strong alkaline, the proteins were mixed with nanoparticles of alumina in water. Due to electrostatic interaction, the enzymes attracted the nanoparticles and engaged them in forming a supramolecular complex with physical bonds.

Chemists brought folded proteins to life
Artist's representation of proteins surrounded by nanoparticles. Credit: ITMO University

This shell of nanoparticles protected the protein molecules from aggregation, enabling the scientists to easily extract them from the aggressive media. Washed from denaturing substances, the enzymes restored their structure by themselves. "Constant exposure of denaturing agents and the tendency of curling macromolecules to aggregation are major obstacles for recovering proteins. When correcting these factors, we were able to regenerate our objects," says Katerina Volodina, second-year graduate student at ITMO University.

Changing the pH, the scientists separated nanoparticles from proteins, showing that the substances involved in the experiment can be repeatedly used.

The authors applied their method to a mixture of two enzymes: and phosphatase (САВ and АсР), renaturating more than half of the molecules, which was an unprecedented result. "Renaturating of multiprotein mixtures is a unique process; it has never been done before. But my colleagues and I believe that further research in this area is in the interest of pharmaceutical companies right now. Theoretically, our method can simplify and cheapen the manufacture of drugs for Alzheimer's or Parkinson's therapy. Many of these medicines are made of proteins," notes Katerina Volodina.

Besides its versatility and high performance, the technology proposed by ITMO University's chemists is also fast and low-cost. The scientists are going to evolve the approach mostly to renaturation of proteins in complex mixtures.

Explore further: Phoenix effect—resurrected proteins double their natural activity

More information: Katerina V. Volodina, David Avnir and Vladimir V. Vinogradov (2017), Alumina nanoparticle-assisted enzyme refolding: A versatile methodology for proteins renaturation, Scientific Reports, www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-01436-6

Related Stories

A new way to discover structures of membrane proteins

February 7, 2017

University of Toronto scientists have discovered a better way to extract proteins from the membranes that encase them, making it easier to study how cells communicate with each other to create human health and disease.

When protein crystals grow

January 4, 2017

Annette Rompel and her team of the Department of Biophysical Chemistry at the University of Vienna are investigating so-called polyoxometalates. These compounds exhibit a great diversity and offer the scientists a wide range ...

Study captures ultrafast motion of proteins

May 23, 2016

A new study by an international team of researchers, affiliated with Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) has announced that they have succeeded for the first time in observing the structural changes ...

New 3-D method improves the study of proteins

April 27, 2015

Researchers have developed a new computational method called AGGRESCAN3D which will allow studying the 3D structure of folded globular proteins and substantially improve the prediction of any propensity for forming toxic ...

Recommended for you

Conductive paper could enable future flexible electronics

May 17, 2017

Roll-up computer screens and other flexible electronics are getting closer to reality as scientists improve upon a growing number of components that can bend and stretch. One team now reports in the journal ACS Applied Materials ...

Microbial fuel cell converts methane to electricity

May 17, 2017

Transporting methane from gas wellheads to market provides multiple opportunities for this greenhouse gas to leak into the atmosphere. Now, an international team of researchers has taken the first step in converting methane ...

Oddball enzyme provides easy path to synthetic biomaterials

May 16, 2017

Materials scientists have written the recipe on how to use an oddball enzyme to build new biomaterials out of DNA. The work provides instructions for researchers the world over to build self-assembling molecules for applications ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.