Research team develops novel heat-sensitive ferritin mutant to efficiently load chemotherapy drugs

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Graphical abstract. Credit: International Journal of Biological Macromolecules (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2023.126973

A research team led by Prof. Wang Junfeng from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), has developed a novel heat-sensitive ferritin mutant and realized easy and efficient loading of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin.

The findings were published in International Journal of Biological Macromolecules on Sept. 18.

Human forms a stable nanocage by itself. Its nanocage shape and natural targeting capabilities have been exploited for loading medicinal compounds, imaging agents, , etc. It has also been used to diagnose and treat different diseases.

However, current loading techniques for ferritin are complex and require strict reaction conditions including high temperatures and strong acids/bases. Ferritin-based nanomedicine has limited drug loading and protein recovery rates, limiting its clinical use.

In this study, through an in-depth analysis of the eight hydrophilic triphase channels and six hydrophobic tetraphase channels of ferritin surface, the research team predicted the correlation between the four-phase channel structure domain of ferritin and its heat sensitivity.

Based on this discovery, they developed Ecut-HFn, a unique and highly heat-sensitive ferritin mutant, and achieved one-step drug loading at low temperatures (45°C) with the help of copper ions.

"There are various advantages using this new ferritin-based medication loading strategy," said Ma Kun, member of the team.

On one hand, the entire encapsulation process had no requirement for acid/base reagents or high-temperature treatment, making it eco-friendly. It was suitable for loading biologically active compounds that were sensitive to /base and high-temperature conditions.

On the other hand, the shell-like structure of ferritin remained intact throughout the process, with almost no protein disassembly involved. This enabled high protein recovery rates and preserved the natural tumor-targeting ability of ferritin.

"Furthermore, there was a significant improvement in drug loading efficiency," said Ma.

More information: Haining Xia et al, Heat sensitive E-helix cut ferritin nanocages for facile and high-efficiency loading of doxorubicin, International Journal of Biological Macromolecules (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2023.126973

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

