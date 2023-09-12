September 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Century's end may bring annual 100-year floods

by Gabriella Lewis, American Geophysical Union

Century-end may bring annual 100-year floods
Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, in May 2016 after high tides in the Potomac River inundated the street. Floods like these will occur more frequently as sea levels inch toward coastal infrastructure. Credit: NOAA

Most coastal communities will encounter 100-year floods annually by the end of the century, even under a moderate scenario where carbon dioxide emissions peak by 2040, a new study finds. And as early as 2050, regions worldwide could experience 100-year floods every nine to fifteen years on average.

A 100-year flood is an extreme water level that has a 1% chance of being exceeded in any given year and is based on . Despite the name, 100-year floods can strike the same area multiple years in a row or not at all within a century. But a new study finds that those historical trends will no longer provide an accurate outlook for floods.

"The threshold that we expect to be exceeded once every hundred years on average is going to be exceeded much more frequently in a until they are no longer considered 100-year events," said Hamed Moftakhari, a and professor at the University of Alabama who supervised the project. The study was published in Earth's Future.

On the coast, extreme floods can be caused by water pushed inland by storms, tides and waves, but this study focuses on a component that contributes to flooding over a much longer time scale—sea level rise. As higher seas creep up the shore, coastal infrastructure will be closer to the water, making storms, tides and waves more likely to impact communities.

The researchers used data from more than 300 tide gauges around the world to conduct trend analyses and estimate future extreme sea levels under two carbon emission scenarios outlined by the International Panel on Climate Change: if continue to rise through the end of the century, and if carbon dioxide emissions reach their peak by 2040 and then decline. In both scenarios they found that sea level rise will lead to an increase in 100-year flood events in most of the locations they studied.

A to land planning, urban development and coastal protective measures could help communities reduce flooding and avoid disaster, Moftakhari said, and that starts with realistic forecasts of future coastal conditions.

Century's end may bring annual 100-year floods
The image above shows the locations of some of the 300 tide gauges for frequency analysis of extreme sea levels used in the new study. Colors indicate how the study predicts return periods for the historical 100-year water levels will shorten by 2050, under moderate carbon emission scenarios. Red dots indicate a return period is expected to shrink to 2 years. Green dots indicate a predicted return of 12 years. Credit: Earth's Future (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023EF003649

Building a safer future

Engineers who design structures such as sea dykes, seawalls and breakwaters to protect communities from these extreme floods rely on a concept known as stationarity to predict future water levels.

"In stationarity, we assume that the patterns we have observed in the past are going to remain unchanged in the future, but there are a lot of factors under climate change that are modulating these patterns," said Moftakhari. "We can't assume stationarity in anymore."

Previous studies relied on stationary estimates of extreme sea levels to predict 100-year floods, but this study used non-stationary methods and found that the shift in extreme sea levels will not be uniform for many tide-gauge locations.

As the climate changes, warmer ocean temperatures and meltwater from glaciers are causing sea levels to rise, increasing the frequency and severity of coastal flooding. As a result, engineers need accurate estimates of future flood risk that don't assume our changing future will reflect historic coastal patterns.

"What makes it so challenging is that the majority of tools, , manuals of practice and more are all based on the assumption of stationarity," said Moftakhari. "They need to be updated to enable us to keep pace with the rate of change."

More than 600 million people live in low-lying coastal regions, according to another study. That number is expected to rise. Well-designed coastal defense structures play an important role in coastal communities' ability to withstand major flooding.

While mean sea level is rising, the outcome won't be the same everywhere. Higher latitudes may experience a drop in sea levels as heavy ice sheets melt and the land underneath rises. Alternatively, regions like the Gulf of Mexico are experiencing rates of that are faster than the global average because the land is gradually sinking. According to Moftakhari, coastal communities will require unique solutions based on local information to match their needs.

"We know that mean sea level is rising, the question is: How are we going to deal with it?" said Moftakhari. "We've already seen that many portions of the coast are permanently inundated and losing land, and many coastal cities and islands are experiencing flooding much more frequently than in the past—it's time to learn how to deal with non-stationarity."

But Moftakhari said he is determined to remain optimistic, reminding us that disasters are the outcome of human decision-making, not hazards alone.

"Don't forget that this is all about the level of water that we expect to experience without mitigation measures," he said. "There will be that could enhance the resilience of communities."

More information: Georgios Boumis et al, Coevolution of Extreme Sea Levels and Sea‐Level Rise Under Global Warming, Earth's Future (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023EF003649

Journal information: Earth's Future

Provided by American Geophysical Union

Citation: Century's end may bring annual 100-year floods (2023, September 12) retrieved 12 September 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-century-annual-year.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New maps reveal places at risk from sea-level rise
24 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (1)