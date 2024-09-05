The American Geophysical Union, (AGU) is a world-wide scientific community for the advancement and research of Earth and Space as applied to human beings. AGU is a technical society with approximately 50,000 members comprised of scientists, teachers and students. AGU conducts conferences, meetings, publishes journals, books and weekly newsletters on geophysics and related subject matter. AGU sponsors education programs and provides on-line public access to a great deal of its work. AGU sponsors public outreach to the media for the purposes of improving science-related writing to the general public.

Address 2000 Florida Avenue N.W. Washington, DC 20009-1277 USA Website http://www.agu.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Geophysical_Union

