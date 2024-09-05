The American Geophysical Union, (AGU) is a world-wide scientific community for the advancement and research of Earth and Space as applied to human beings. AGU is a technical society with approximately 50,000 members comprised of scientists, teachers and students. AGU conducts conferences, meetings, publishes journals, books and weekly newsletters on geophysics and related subject matter. AGU sponsors education programs and provides on-line public access to a great deal of its work. AGU sponsors public outreach to the media for the purposes of improving science-related writing to the general public.

Address
2000 Florida Avenue N.W. Washington, DC 20009-1277 USA
Website
http://www.agu.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Geophysical_Union

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

American Geophysical Union

Volunteers track Parisian pollution with the help of tree bark

Along the streets of Paris, more than 40,000 tall, leafy plane trees provide picturesque backdrops, offer shade to city dwellers, and improve air quality, among numerous other benefits. Since 2016, some of these trees have ...

Environment

1 hour ago

Scientists present Europe's new greenhouse gas budget

The goals outlined in the Paris Agreement on climate include limiting climate warming to below 2°C and reaching a global peak of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. To meet these targets, scientists need comprehensive ...

Earth Sciences

Sep 4, 2024

A path toward understanding regional sea level rise

By 2100, sea level is projected to rise by up to 1–2 meters, threatening millions of people living in low-lying coastal areas around the world. But global projections such as this don't capture regional-scale variations.

Environment

Aug 13, 2024

Modeling Earth systems at a quintillion calculations per second

Climate models compute vast amounts of information about Earth's climate system—from small water droplets to large-scale weather patterns—to re-create past climate or predict future climate. Accurately re-creating how ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 7, 2024

