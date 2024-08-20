A transdisciplinary, open-access science journal, Earth's Future examines the state of the planet and its inhabitants, sustainable and resilient societies, and the predictions of our common future. The journal assesses the challenges and opportunities of an era where humans dominate Earth’s environment, resources and ecosystems. It publishes peer-reviewed articles, reviews and (short and long-form) commentaries in areas that include water, air, food, energy, hazards, climate and weather, ecosystems, human well-being and demographics, among others. Contributions focus on Earth as an interconnected, evolving system to inform researchers, policy makers and the public on the science of the Anthropocene.

Publisher
AGU
Website
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/23284277

Earth's Future

A path toward understanding regional sea level rise

By 2100, sea level is projected to rise by up to 1–2 meters, threatening millions of people living in low-lying coastal areas around the world. But global projections such as this don't capture regional-scale variations.

Environment

Aug 13, 2024

Fifty-three experts weigh in on the global methane budget

Accurate estimates of atmospheric greenhouse gas levels are needed to understand and address the drivers of climate change. Of particular interest is atmospheric methane, which has increased in concentration by 160% since ...

Earth Sciences

Jun 27, 2024

