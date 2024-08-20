A transdisciplinary, open-access science journal, Earth's Future examines the state of the planet and its inhabitants, sustainable and resilient societies, and the predictions of our common future. The journal assesses the challenges and opportunities of an era where humans dominate Earth’s environment, resources and ecosystems. It publishes peer-reviewed articles, reviews and (short and long-form) commentaries in areas that include water, air, food, energy, hazards, climate and weather, ecosystems, human well-being and demographics, among others. Contributions focus on Earth as an interconnected, evolving system to inform researchers, policy makers and the public on the science of the Anthropocene.

Publisher AGU Website https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/23284277

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA