August 30, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Semiconductor photocatalyst helps to realize borylation reaction

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Semiconductor photocatalyst helps to realize borylation reaction
Credit: Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2023). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202306846

A research group led by Prof. Dai Wen from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has realized borylation reactions involving N-heterocyclic carbene boranes (NHC-BH3) with a simple and efficient heterogeneous photocatalytic system, enabling synthesis of high-value transformations including hydroboration and boron substitution products. Their study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on Aug. 9.

NHC-BH3 are novel boron sources in free radical borylation reactions due to their stable chemical properties and straightforward preparation method. However, the application of NHC-BH3 is hindered by the requirement of a large quantity of harmful free radical initiators, as well as the expensive and non-recyclable homogeneous photocatalysts.

For this study, the researchers used cadmium sulfide nanosheets, which were easily prepared, as heterogeneous photocatalysts. And they served NHC-BH3 as a boron source, enabling the selective borylation reaction of various alkenes, alkynes, imines, aromatic (hetero) rings, and bioactive molecules under and . Since the fully utilized photogenerated electron-hole pairs, the need for sacrificial agents was eliminated.

Furthermore, they found that the photocatalytic system could not only achieve gram-scale scale-up, but also maintain a stable yield after multiple cycles of the catalyst. It could also serve as a recyclable general platform, allowing the recovered catalyst to continue catalyzing different kinds of substrates.

"Our study provide new ideas for the development of free radical borylation reactions using NHC-BH3 as a boron source, and the organoboranes obtained from the reaction may be used to synthesize synthetic building blocks that contain , borate, and difluoroborane reactive sites," said Prof. Dai.

More information: Fukai Xie et al, Facile Borylation of Alkenes, Alkynes, Imines, Arenes and Heteroarenes with N‐Heterocyclic Carbene‐Boranes and a Heterogeneous Semiconductor Photocatalyst, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2023). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202306846

Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Semiconductor photocatalyst helps to realize borylation reaction (2023, August 30) retrieved 30 August 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-08-semiconductor-photocatalyst-borylation-reaction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

An improved, visible light-harvesting catalyst to speed up reactions
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)