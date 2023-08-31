August 31, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Using artificial methods to grow crops could help solve global food insecurity

by University of Surrey

lettuce plants
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Artificial methods of growing lettuce produce twice the amount of the crop as traditional field-based methods, according to a new study from the University of Surrey. The meta-analysis also found that it was quicker to grow lettuce using artificial methods, with production rates 50% faster in summer periods and up to 300% faster in winter.

Researchers reviewed more than 120 published papers to try to understand the impact of using controlled-environment (CEA) systems to grow lettuce—a high-value crop commonly grown in these systems. The study has been published in the journal Plants.

Their research found that, on average, CEA methods produce double the yields compared to field-based agriculture (3.68 kg m−2 vs. 1.88 kg m−2). The team also found that the cultivation time of CEA yields was, on average, 40 days. This was shorter than the average field-based cultivation time of 60–120 days.

Interestingly, the team also found that using CEA methods for vertical farming (where crops are grown in stacked layers) yielded significantly higher results (6.88 kg m−2) than field-based agriculture.

Dr. Zoe M Harris, co-author of the study from the University of Surrey, said, "The presents a frightening number of challenges for us all, including global food security. Controlled-environment agriculture could allow cultivation of crops in , or in changing climates. Being able to quantify the benefits CEA can have on yield and is essential to advancing our understanding of where and when this technology can bring the most value to society.

"We hope that our findings underscore the importance of understanding CEA growth factors and emphasize the need for ongoing research in the area of controlled-environment agriculture."

More information: Michael Gargaro et al, Let-Us Investigate; A Meta-Analysis of Influencing Factors on Lettuce Crop Yields within Controlled-Environment Agriculture Systems, Plants (2023). DOI: 10.3390/plants12142623

Provided by University of Surrey

Citation: Using artificial methods to grow crops could help solve global food insecurity (2023, August 31) retrieved 31 August 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-08-artificial-methods-crops-global-food.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Urban crops can have higher yields than conventional farming
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)