July 13, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

'Red sea plume' alga may cut greenhouse gas emissions from cow manure nearly in half

by Deborah Pirchner, Frontiers

'Red sea plume' alga may cut greenhouse gas emissions from cow manure nearly in half
Credit: AI-generated image (disclaimer)

Approximately a third of all anthropogenic methane is emitted by ruminant livestock. These animals get nutrients through fermenting food in four-chambered stomachs found in cows, sheep, and goats. They produce methane in two ways: through belching and from the decomposition of their manure under certain conditions.

Now, researchers in Sweden have examined if adding the tropical alga Asparagopsis taxiformis (AT), also known as red sea plume, to cow feces impacts from the manure of dairy cows. They have published their results in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems.

"We showed that adding AT to the feces of dairy cows significantly reduced methane production from the feces by 44% compared to feces without AT," said Dr. Mohammad Ramin, an animal science researcher at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. "It also turned out that methane production from feces of cows that had been supplemented with AT in their diet was not lower than from the feces of cows that had not been fed the alga."

Red sea plume fighting green(house) gas

AT is a red algae species, with cosmopolitan distribution in tropical to warm waters. Its main compound is bromoform, which mitigates methane by blocking the process through which the gas is generated. To date it is the most promising natural methane inhibitor.

"There have been many studies using AT in dairy cows' diets to reduce enteric methane production. However, no studies have reported on the decrease of methane emissions from manure," Ramin pointed out.

Adding AT to cows' feed, however, is not entirely without side effects since AT contains high levels of iodine. Research has shown that if cow feed is supplemented with AT, iodine levels in milk, which is also consumed by humans, increase. Iodine is an essential nutrient but can be toxic in high concentrations. Heightened iodine levels can cause such as thyroid problems. Researchers are currently working on growing AT containing less iodine in labs.

However, AT can also be used to reduce methane emissions from manure, not only from cows' enteric fermentation. This is the approach which Ramin and colleagues took.

Naturally less methane

The contribution of manure to greenhouse gas emissions depends on several factors, including storage conditions. Manure stored in the cool-temperate European climate is estimated to be responsible for approximately 12% of total from the dairy system.

"Manure does contribute to global greenhouse gas emission and needs to be reduced," Ramin said. "Our study showed a potential way how inhibitors could be utilized to do that."

Despite their promising results the researchers pointed out that they did a in which they used feces form just four cows. They recommended that future studies should increase the number of from which is collected. Further, more studies are necessary to investigate the interactions between the halogenated compounds of the alga and the fecal microbiome, they said.

More information: Reducing methane production from stored feces of dairy cows by Asparagopsis taxiformis, Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems (2023). DOI: 10.3389/fsufs.2023.1187838 , www.frontiersin.org/articles/1 … fs.2023.1187838/full

Provided by Frontiers

Citation: 'Red sea plume' alga may cut greenhouse gas emissions from cow manure nearly in half (2023, July 13) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-07-red-sea-plume-alga-greenhouse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dairy giant Danone vows to slash planet-warming methane
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

8 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

22 hours ago

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)