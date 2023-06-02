New species of frog discovered in NSW already feared endangered

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Mixophyes australis at Gap Creek Central Coast Range. Credit: Stephen Mahony

A new paper published today in Zootaxa reveals a new species of forest frog has been identified in New South Wales, and concerningly it warrants listing as endangered.

The newly discovered species—Mixophyes australis—is a cousin of the existing species Mixophyes balbus (stuttering frog). The frogs have a striking resemblance and very similar mating call likened to a stutter.

However, genome testing revealed the frogs are two different species: the Mixophyes balbus (found in the North) and the newly identified Mixophyes australis (found in the South from Central NSW to East Gippsland in Victoria).

The new species known as the southern stuttering frog (Mixophyes australis) is one of NSWs larger frogs growing up to 7.5 centimeters. It has large eyes, golden above with a blue crescent. Its back is a rich coppery-bronze color with darker barring on the legs. It breeds in small streams in wet forests.

Lead researcher from the University of Newcastle, Honorary Professor Michael Mahony said while it is exciting that a new species of frog has been identified, it is challenging to address the conservation of this frog because it has disappearances from over two thirds of its distribution.

By applying the international conservation threat assessment methods, Professor Mahony found that the southern stuttering frog warrants listing as Endangered.

More information: Michael J Mahony et al, A new species of barred frog, Mixophyes (Anura: Myobatrachidae) from south-eastern Australia identified by molecular genetic analyses, Zootaxa (2023). DOI: 10.11646/zootaxa.5297.3.1 Journal information: Zootaxa