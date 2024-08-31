Zootaxa is a peer-reviewed scientific journal for animal taxonomists. It is published by Magnolia Press (Auckland, New Zealand). The journal was established by Zhi-Qiang Zhang in 2001 and new issues are published multiple times a week. As of November 2011 more than 21,000 new species have been described in the journal.
Zootaxa gained international notice when it published a paper announcing the discovery of the Cypriot Mouse in October 2006.
- Publisher
- Magnolia Press
- Country
- New Zealand
- History
- 2001–present
- Website
- http://www.mapress.com/zootaxa/
- Impact factor
-
0.891
(2009)
