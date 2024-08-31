Zootaxa is a peer-reviewed scientific journal for animal taxonomists. It is published by Magnolia Press (Auckland, New Zealand). The journal was established by Zhi-Qiang Zhang in 2001 and new issues are published multiple times a week. As of November 2011 more than 21,000 new species have been described in the journal. Zootaxa gained international notice when it published a paper announcing the discovery of the Cypriot Mouse in October 2006.

Publisher
Magnolia Press
Country
New Zealand
History
2001–present
Website
http://www.mapress.com/zootaxa/
Impact factor
0.891 (2009)

