Zootaxa is a peer-reviewed scientific journal for animal taxonomists. It is published by Magnolia Press (Auckland, New Zealand). The journal was established by Zhi-Qiang Zhang in 2001 and new issues are published multiple times a week. As of November 2011 more than 21,000 new species have been described in the journal. Zootaxa gained international notice when it published a paper announcing the discovery of the Cypriot Mouse in October 2006.

Publisher Magnolia Press Country New Zealand History 2001–present Website http://www.mapress.com/zootaxa/ Impact factor 0.891 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA