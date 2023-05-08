May 8, 2023

Low-temperature plasma technology shows promise in treating antibiotics in wastewater

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Low-temperature plasma technology shows promise in treating antibiotics
Schematic diagram of the experimental set-ups for treatment of norfloxacin/ chloramphenicol in water. Credit: Fang Cao

A research team led by Prof. Huang Qing from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed a novel approach to treat antibiotics by using low-temperature plasma technology. The study was published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

Advances in medicine have led to an increase in the production and use of antibiotics. Treatment of antibiotics in has become an urgent practical problem that requires immediate attention. The development of effective methods to remove antibiotics from wastewater is crucial to protect both the environment and .

In this study, the researchers treated antibiotic mixtures using cold atmospheric plasma jet (CAPJ) in combination with plasma-activated water.

Using this method, the efficiency of treating mixed antibiotics was found to be higher than that of treating single antibiotics under appropriate conditions. For example, when plasma was used to decompose chloramphenicol, active chlorine was produced, which increased the treatment efficiency of norfloxacin.

Low-temperature plasma technology shows promise in treating antibiotics
Removal of norfloxacin/chloramphenicol by CAPJ with different working gases. Credit: Fang Cao

Further research confirmed the significant role of ·OH and 1O2 in the degradation of norfloxacin and chloramphenicol by studying the effects of plasma-generated reactive oxygen/nitrogen species. The researchers also investigated the potential side effects of plasma-treated antibiotics treated and found that the resulting degradation products were environmentally safe.

Prof. Huang's group has been working on the development of plasma technology and its application to the treatment of antibiotics in the environment for years. This study further provides a solid basis for the implementation of technology in the treatment of wastewater contaminated with various , which offers a promising solution to the problem of tackling antibiotic pollution in the .

More information: Cao Fang et al, Simultaneous removal of norfloxacin and chloramphenicol using cold atmospheric plasma jet (CAPJ): Enhanced performance, synergistic effect, plasma-activated water (PAW) contribution, mechanism and toxicity evaluation, Journal of Hazardous Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2023.131306

Journal information: Journal of Hazardous Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

