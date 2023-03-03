Unveiling the mysteries of operating voltages of lithium-carbon dioxide batteries

The schematics and performance of the test system. Credit: Xiao Xu et al.

A team led by Prof. Tan Peng from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has widened our understanding of the operating voltages of lithium-carbon dioxide (Li-CO 2 ) batteries, providing a new strategy for the next generation of Li-CO 2 batteries. Their work was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Li-CO 2 batteries can turn CO 2 into carbonate and carbon while outputting electric energy, therefore possessing the advantage of both energy storage and CO 2 utilization. Previous studies generally reported that the operating voltage of Li-CO 2 batteries is about 2.6 V, which is similar to that of Li-O 2 batteries. However, this assumption has been facing increasing questions about whether slow CO 2 reduction reaction (CO 2 RR) can generate such high voltages.

To cast light on the above question, Prof. Tan Peng's team built an electrochemical test system for the Li-flowing CO 2 battery, ensuring a pure CO 2 environment. The carbon nanotube (CNT) electrode, catalyst-loaded carbon nanotube (RuO 2 /CNT) and non-carbon nanotube (RuO 2 /NiO) all indicated that the Li- CO 2 battery operates at about 1.1 V and that the CO 2 RR rate is much lower than the oxygen reduction reaction. The team determined the equilibrium potential to be about 2.82 V using galvanostatic current intermittent titration technique.

After analyzing the product, the team proposed that the discharge products at 1.1 V is a mixture of crystalline Li 2 CO 3 , amorphous Li 2 CO 3 and amorphous C, verifying the four-electron transfer mechanism (Li++ CO 2 + 4e−→ Li 2 CO 3 + C). This mechanism theoretically predicts an equilibrium potential of 2.8 V, which is consistent with the test results.

The products analysis showed that the four-electron transfer proceeds slowly, compliant with the characteristics of low voltage system and inert CO 2 .

Moreover, using a transmission electron microscope (TEM), the team found that under electron beam irradiation, small particles in the products began to grow through the phagocytosis of amorphous materials and started merging with other particles. In this process, amorphous substance gradually transformed into a crystalline state. Therefore, the TEM image in some previous studies was probably not the natural discharge products but the products of electron beam irradiation.

To find out the source of the high voltage, the research team further investigated the effects of decoupled air components and operating conditions on the battery performance. Raising the voltage plateaus to 1.8-2.0 V by 1% O 2 and 500 ppm H 2 O, the team didn't detect byproducts like LiOH and Li 2 O 2 in the discharge products.

However, the morphology and crystallinity of Li 2 CO 3 showed significant difference. O 2 and H 2 O lowered the potential energy barrier and alleviated electrode passivation by changing the generation path of Li 2 CO 3 , thus accelerating the reaction and raising the discharge voltage plateaus. Based on the decoupling analysis, the slight air residue or leakage in the test device could lead to higher voltage plateaus and is extremely difficult to detect.

This work suggested that for the development of the next generation Li-CO 2 batteries, researchers need to conduct mechanism study in a pure CO 2 environment and develop compatible components like catalysts, electrolytes and electrodes.

More information: Xu Xiao et al, Unveiling the mysteries of operating voltages of lithium-carbon dioxide batteries, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2217454120 Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Science and Technology of China