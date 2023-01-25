January 25, 2023

Could a new test that detects dopamine levels help diagnose neurological diseases?

dopamine
Ball-and-stick model of the dopamine molecule, a neurotransmitter that affects the brain's reward and pleasure centers. Credit: Jynto/Wikipedia

Altered levels of the neurotransmitter dopamine are apparent in various conditions, such as Parkinson's disease and depression.

In research published in ChemistrySelect, investigators describe a quick, sensitive, and simple test to determine in biological fluids. The method could help clinicians spot abnormal blood levels of dopamine in patients, potentially allowing for earlier disease detection.

The method relies on what are called carbon quantum dots, a type of carbon nanomaterial with photoluminescence properties, and ionic liquid, which is comprised of several mineral anions and organic cations existing in at .

"The proposed electrochemical sensor could be an exceptional step forward in dopamine detection and pave the way for the molecular diagnosis of neurological illnesses," the authors wrote.

More information: Zahra Nazari et al, An Electrochemical Sensor Based on Carbon Quantum Dots and Ionic Liquids for Selective Detection of Dopamine, ChemistrySelect (2023). DOI: 10.1002/slct.202203630

