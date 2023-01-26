January 26, 2023

Chatterboxes: Researchers develop new model that shows how bacteria communicate

by Bill Wellock, Florida State University

bacteria
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

When bacteria interact, they give off cellular signals that can trigger a response in their neighbors, causing them to behave in different ways or produce different substances. For example, they can communicate to coordinate movement away from danger or to emit light to ward off predators.

In new research published by Biophysical Reports, researchers from Florida State University and Cleveland State University lay out a mathematical model that explains how bacteria communicate within a larger ecosystem. By understanding how this process works, researchers can predict what actions might elicit certain environmental responses from a .

"Typically, models of bacteria in synthetic environments have involved many, many equations describing many, many things, but they weren't really flexible for different applications," said co-author Bhargav Karamched, an assistant professor in FSU's Department of Mathematics and the Institute of Molecular Biophysics. "What my collaborators and I have done is to create a flexible that can be applied to a variety of experimental settings."

Models like the one developed by Karamched's team help to predict how those bacterial communities coordinate activity, allowing designers to adjust the parameters of a community, such as the population sizes of different types of bacteria or , and tailor them for different purposes. For example, in a population of two kinds of bacteria, having more of one kind of bacteria can be dangerous for a while having more of the other can be beneficial. Getting the right mix is crucial, and models help researchers design and analyze the they create.

"What's lacking in right now are these general, flexible models that are ready off-the-shelf," Karamched said. "This may not capture all the details in a bacteria community, but it still captures the general framework of what's going on. Scientists and engineers can use that to compare against their and move forward."

The researchers also tested their model against previously published research that examined how bacteria communicate across large spatial gaps. The previous research found that the only needed a positive feedback loop in order to signal to each other. But Karamched and his collaborators' model predicts that the rate of production of signaling molecules must also be within a specific range for coordination to occur.

"This model lays the groundwork for a wide range of future experiments testing different strain interactions and geometries," said co-author Shawn Ryan, an associate professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics and the co-director of the Center for Applied Data Analysis and Modeling at Cleveland State University.

Ryan Godin, a former Cleveland State University student and current Iowa State University doctoral student in chemical engineering, was the lead author on this paper.

More information: Ryan Godin et al, The space between us: Modeling spatial heterogeneity in synthetic microbial consortia dynamics, Biophysical Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.bpr.2022.100085

Provided by Florida State University

Citation: Chatterboxes: Researchers develop new model that shows how bacteria communicate (2023, January 26) retrieved 26 January 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-01-chatterboxes-bacteria-communicate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Modeling the collective movement of bacteria to better understand the formation of troublesome biofilms
45 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)