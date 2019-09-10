September 10, 2019

Mathematical model could help correct bias in measuring bacterial communities

by Tracey Peake, North Carolina State University

Mathematical model could help correct bias in measuring bacterial communities
Credit: NC State

Researchers from North Carolina State University have developed a mathematical model that shows how bias distorts results when measuring bacterial communities through metagenomic sequencing. The proof-of-concept model could be the first step toward developing calibration methods that could make metagenomic measurements more accurate.

Metagenomic sequencing identifies the number and type of present in a particular community—for example, in a human gut microbiome—through DNA extracted from the sample. "We're measuring communities of bacteria—which ones are present and how many of each one are there," says Ben Callahan, assistant professor of population health and pathobiology and corresponding author of a paper describing the work. "However, the measurement technology isn't perfect, which introduces into the results. And that means we don't get an accurate picture of the community we're trying to measure."

According to Callahan, since metagenomic sequencing is a multi-step process, biases can be introduced in every step.

"The most well-known step is DNA extraction, where we break open the bacteria to get to the DNA," Callahan says. "The cells of some bacteria are harder to break open then others. Let's say I have a bacterium that makes up half of the community but doesn't break very well. I could end up with only 10% of this bacterium in my measurement, instead of the 50% that is actually there. That introduces bias. Now every measurement or calculation I do from that point onward is systematically skewed."

Callahan, with NC State postdoctoral researcher Michael McLaren and biostatistician Amy Willis from the University of Washington, tested their of bias against two types of —16S RNA gene and shotgun metagenomics—in microbial communities of known composition, and found that the model accurately described bias in those circumstances.

"What this experiment shows is that the model we propose works in at least these limited circumstances," Callahan says. "The long-term goal is to provide a calibration tool for metagenomic measurements of complex natural communities, just as we have standards that we use to calibrate measurement technologies like scales, oscilloscopes and microscopes. This work is a first step toward that."

The research appears in eLife. McLaren is first author.

Explore further

Researchers study the microbiome of ciliates
More information: Michael R McLaren et al, Consistent and correctable bias in metagenomic sequencing experiments, eLife (2019). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.46923
Journal information: eLife

Provided by North Carolina State University
Citation: Mathematical model could help correct bias in measuring bacterial communities (2019, September 10) retrieved 10 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-mathematical-bias-bacterial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How is Cdc6 only synthesized at G1?

Sep 09, 2019

What enzyme removes the primer in EUKARYOTES

Sep 09, 2019

How many alleles per gene the human species have today?

Sep 08, 2019

Central Sleep Apnea

Sep 08, 2019

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

Sep 05, 2019

Dog Brains have been Modified by Recent human Selection

Sep 04, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration