December 8, 2022

New insights advance atomic-scale manufacturing

by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

New insights advance atomic-scale manufacturing
When an electron beam drills holes in heated graphene, single-atom vacancies, shown in purple, diffuse until they join with other vacancies to form stationary structures and chains, shown in blue. Credit: Ondrej Dyck/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers serendipitously discovered when they automated the beam of an electron microscope to precisely drill holes in the atomically thin lattice of graphene, the drilled holes closed up. They expected the heat to make atoms easier to remove, but they saw the opposite effect.

"Graphene appeared impervious to the ," said Ondrej Dyck, who co-led the study with Stephen Jesse at ORNL's Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences. Jesse added, "It heals locally, like the (fictitious) liquid-metal T-1000 in the movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

Theory-based computations performed on the lab's Summit supercomputer, led by ORNL's Mina Yoon, explained the quasi-metal's healing ability: Single atomic vacancies zip through the heated until they meet up with other vacancies and become immobilized.

"Similar processes are likely to extend to other 2D materials," Dyck said.

"Controlling such processes could help us realize graphene's promise for quantum information science," said Jesse.

The study is published in the journal Carbon, and the researchers are applying this new knowledge to guide creation of atomic-scale devices.

More information: Ondrej Dyck et al, The role of temperature on defect diffusion and nanoscale patterning in graphene, Carbon (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.carbon.2022.09.006

Journal information: Carbon

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Citation: New insights advance atomic-scale manufacturing (2022, December 8) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-12-insights-advance-atomic-scale.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists forge ahead with electron microscopy to build quantum materials atom by atom
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)