June 2, 2022

Using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer new materials for computing and electronics

by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer promising materials for computing and electronics
Collaborators at ORNL’s Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences used advanced microscopy to enhance materials for next-generation devices. Credit: Adam Malin/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Korea's Sungkyunkwan University are using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer promising materials for computing and electronics in a beyond-Moore era.

Historically, computers have become faster and more powerful by Moore's Law, an observation that technology advances as transistor sizes shrink. Today's nanometer-scale transistors are reaching practical limits and new approaches are needed to scale existing technology.

A team at ORNL's Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences has applied a focused beam of helium ions to locally tailor in a metal oxide thin film, enhancing a useful property for transistors and memory. Results published in Science show how light ion microscopy can unlock unique functionalities in materials and create new pathways to design future devices.

"This project highlights the advanced ion beam and scanning probe capabilities available to CNMS users, which open new frontiers to locally control and understand materials properties on the nanoscale," said ORNL's Liam Collins.

Explore further

Self-driving microscopes discover shortcuts to new materials
More information: Seunghun Kang et al, Highly enhanced ferroelectricity in HfO 2 -based ferroelectric thin film by light ion bombardment, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abk3195
Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Citation: Using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer new materials for computing and electronics (2022, June 2) retrieved 2 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-advanced-microscopy-nanoengineer-materials-electronics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Prove that ## aa_{1}, aa_{2}, ..., aa_{n} ## is also a complete set?

1 hour ago

Boltzmann brains and limitless energy...

1 hour ago

Building a small hot air balloon

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

1 hour ago

Pressure of water exiting a hole in PVC

1 hour ago

and Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)