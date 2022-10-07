October 7, 2022

Stabilizing polarons opens up new physics

by Papageorgiou, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Stabilizing polarons opens up new physics
A polaron forming in magnesium oxide atoms. Credit: S. Falletta, EPFL

Physicists at EPFL have developed a formulation to solve the longstanding problem of electron self-interaction when studying polarons—quasiparticles produced by electron-phonon interactions in materials. The work can lead to unprecedented calculations of polarons in large systems, systematic studies of large sets of materials, and molecular dynamics evolving over long time periods.

One of the many peculiarities of quantum mechanics is that particles can also be described as waves. A common example is the photon, the particle associated with light.

In ordered structures, known as , electrons can be seen and described as waves that spread across the entire system—a rather harmonious picture. As electrons move through the crystal, ions—atoms carrying a negative or —are periodically arranged in space.

Now, if we were to add an extra electron to the crystal, its could make the ions around it move away from their equilibrium positions. The electron charge would localize in space and couple to the surrounding structural—"lattice"—distortions of the crystal, giving rise to a known as a .

"Technically, a polaron is a quasi-particle, made up of an electron 'dressed' by its self-induced phonons, which represent the quantized vibrations of the crystal," says Stefano Falletta at EPFL's School of Basic Sciences. "The stability of polarons arises from a competition between two energy contributions: the gain due to charge localization, and the cost due to lattice distortions. When the polaron destabilizes, the extra electron delocalizes over the entire system, while the ions restore their equilibrium positions."

Working with Professor Alfredo Pasquarello at EPFL, they have published two papers in Physical Review Letters and Physical Review B describing a new approach for solving a major shortcoming of a well-established theory that physicists use to study the interactions of electrons in materials. The method is called density functional theory or DFT, and is used in physics, chemistry, and to study the electronic structure of many-body systems like atoms and molecules.

DFT is a powerful tool for performing ab-initio calculations of materials, by simplified treatment of the electron interactions. However, DFT is susceptible to spurious interactions of the electron with its own self—what physicists refer to as the "self-interaction problem." This self-interaction is one of the greatest limitations of DFT, often leading to incorrect description of polarons, which are often destabilized.

"In our work, we introduce a theoretical formulation for the electron self-interaction that solves the problem of polaron localization in density functional theory," says Falletta. "This gives access to accurate polaron stabilities within a computationally-efficient scheme. Our study paves the way to unprecedented calculations of polarons in large systems, in systematic studies involving large sets of materials, or in evolving over long time periods."

Explore further

A new method to study polarons in insulators and semiconductors
More information: Stefano Falletta et al, Many-Body Self-Interaction and Polarons, Physical Review Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.129.126401

Stefano Falletta et al, Polarons free from many-body self-interaction in density functional theory, Physical Review B (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevB.106.125119

Journal information: Physical Review Letters , Physical Review B

Provided by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
Citation: Stabilizing polarons opens up new physics (2022, October 7) retrieved 7 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-stabilizing-polarons-physics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Concussion question regarding PSI for football helmets

16 hours ago

Magnus Effect experiment problem

Oct 02, 2022

Arrow of Time

Oct 01, 2022

Focussing on the Treadmill of Veritasium's Blackbird faster than wind

Oct 01, 2022

Separation of Plasma into positive nucleus and negative electrons

Sep 27, 2022

Why does increasing the height of a water tower increase water pressure?

Sep 26, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)