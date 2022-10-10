October 10, 2022

Plant-based food sales are up in the UK, but meat sales not affected

by University of Surrey

vegan diet
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The UK's craving for meat is not affected by campaigns for plant-based alternatives, according to new research by the University of Surrey.

The study looked at UK supermarket sales during the "Veganuary" period and found that while the average weekly sales of plant-based foods increased significantly by 57%, there was no reciprocal reduction in sales.

The research monitored sales of plant-based and in January 2021, with figures compared to sales before and after the Veganuary campaign period in November 2020, February, and March 2021.

Joanna Trewern, lead author of the study from the University of Surrey, says that their "study suggests that while retail-led campaigns are driving increased sales of plant-based, we are not yet seeing meat replacement at scale, which is key to drive progress toward healthy, sustainable diets."

"Retailers have an important role to play in enabling the adoption of healthier, more sustainable consumer diets. It's great to see them taking action, but more is needed to reduce our reliance on meat and dairy."

The increase in plant-based product sales was most significant at superstores, and in low-income areas, suggesting that the retailer's efforts to make plant-based products more affordable paid off.

Current figures show UK individuals' far exceeds UK Government recommendations, and the National Food Strategy recommended a minimum 30% reduction in meat consumption to support our nation to reach Net Zero by 2050 in line with Government climate commitments.

Joanna Trewern commented that "for there to be any chance of meeting UK climate change targets, Government, food companies, , scientists, and need to work together urgently to implement action plans and policies that can deliver swift and sustained change."

The research was published in Public Health Nutrition.

Explore further

Plant-based meat alternatives growing but not enough to impact beef industry
More information: Joanna Trewern et al, Does promoting plant-based products in Veganuary lead to increased sales, and a reduction in meat sales? A natural experiment in a supermarket setting, Public Health Nutrition (2022). DOI: 10.1017/S1368980022001914
Journal information: Public Health Nutrition

Provided by University of Surrey
Citation: Plant-based food sales are up in the UK, but meat sales not affected (2022, October 10) retrieved 10 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-plant-based-food-sales-uk-meat.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)