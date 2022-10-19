October 19, 2022

Nitrogen boundaries exceeded in many world regions

by Wageningen University

Nitrogen boundaries exceeded in many world regions
Current and critical N inputs and outputs.Global current (year 2010) nitrogen (N) inputs (subdivided into fertilizer, BNF, manure and deposition) and N outputs (subdivided into N uptake and N surplus) and critical N inputs and outputs related to three thresholds (N deposition to limit terrestrial biodiversity loss, N load to surface water to limit eutrophication, and N leaching to groundwater to meet drinking water standards), and for all thresholds combined. To convert inputs and outputs in MtN yr−1 to average rates in kgN ha−1 yr−1, divide by 2.3. Credit: Nature (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05158-2

It has long been known that humanity is exceeding planetary boundaries for nitrogen use. Scientists have now mapped those exceedances regionally for the first time. Whereas countries in north-western Europe and parts of India and China are emitting far too much nitrogen, there is actually room for intensification of nitrogen use across much of Africa and South America. The research was published today in Nature.

In 2009, Nature published an opinion article introducing the concept of planetary (global) boundaries. In the article scientists identified nine boundaries within which humanity must navigate to ensure the stability of the Earth system, including , biodiversity decline and inputs.

Six years later, an article in Science based on new data concluded that three of these boundaries, including the threshold for nitrogen, have been exceeded. However, those estimates did not take into account regional differences in the sensitivity of ecosystems to nitrogen pollution and in nitrogen losses from agriculture and other sources.

Better distribution across world

In this new study, the scientists compared regional nitrogen surpluses and losses with regional limits for effects on nature and water quality, such as decrease in biodiversity, degradation of drinking water quality and algal bloom in surface water. This shows that nitrogen is a many-headed monster.

"There are large regional differences both in the degree of exceedance and in the type of problems caused by nitrogen," says Dr. Lena Schulte-Uebbing, lead author of the study, "In some regions the limits for are exceeded, in others the limits for effects on terrestrial nature, and yet in others all of them are exceeded."

High exceedances in Europe and China, among others, contrast with underutilization in many countries in Southeast Asia, South America and Africa, where more nitrogen is needed for food production. In these regions, low fertilization leads to depletion of soil nutrient pools, causing soil degradation to a point where, in extreme cases, soils become unsuitable for food production.

More efficient nitrogen use

"Changing the global distribution of nitrogen inputs is important, but even under optimal spatial allocation of nitrogen fertilization, the global boundary for nitrogen is still exceeded at current nitrogen use efficiency," says co-author Prof. Dr. Wim de Vries.

"To feed the world without exceeding regional and planetary nitrogen thresholds, we need to use nitrogen in agriculture much more efficiently. And in addition, we need to reduce emissions from non-agricultural nitrogen sources such as sewage or industry. Doing this effectively requires coordination."

Explore further

Balancing food security and nitrogen use
More information: Lena Schulte-Uebbing, From planetary to regional boundaries for agricultural nitrogen pollution, Nature (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05158-2

Will Steffen et al, Planetary boundaries: Guiding human development on a changing planet, Science (2015). DOI: 10.1126/science.1259855

Johan Rockström et al, A safe operating space for humanity, Nature (2009). DOI: 10.1038/461472a

Journal information: Science , Nature

Provided by Wageningen University
Citation: Nitrogen boundaries exceeded in many world regions (2022, October 19) retrieved 19 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-nitrogen-boundaries-exceeded-world-regions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)