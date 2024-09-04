Wageningen University and Research Centre (also known as Wageningen UR; abbreviation: WUR) is a Dutch public university in Wageningen, The Netherlands. It consists of Wageningen University, the Van Hall-Larenstein School of Higher Professional Education, and the former agricultural research institutes (Dienst Landbouwkundig Onderzoek) of the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture. Wageningen UR trains specialists (BSc, MSc and PhD) in life sciences and focuses its research on scientific, social and commercial problems in the field of life sciences and natural resources. In the field of agricultural science, the university is considered world-class. Wageningen University was established in 1918 and is the successor to the Agricultural School founded there in 1876. Wageningen University offers undergraduate and professional degrees, including doctorates. The university has about 6,000 students from 105 countries. Its core focus is the life and agricultural sciences. It is a member of the Euroleague for Life Sciences (ELLS) university network.

Address
Costerweg 50 Building no. 400, Wageningen, Netherlands, Netherlands
Website
http://www.wur.nl/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wageningen_University_and_Research_Centre

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Wageningen University

Worm study shows risks posed by antidepressants in water

Common drugs such as antidepressants enter the environment via sewage. In her PhD research, Toxicologist Merel van der Most has shown that this affects the behavior of nematodes. These drugs may also be harmful to many other ...

Environment

Sep 4, 2024

0

6

Rare whale species observed during recent Antarctic expedition

Research by Wageningen Marine Research and partners on the relationship between sea ice and the Southern Ocean food web investigates various components of that food web, including the so-called "top predators," or seabirds ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 27, 2024

0

177

Diet of young polar cod more varied than previously assumed

A new publication in the Journal of Fish Biology compares the diet of fish caught during different expeditions on board icebreaker Polarstern. This provides a more complete picture of their food sources in the central Arctic ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 5, 2024

0

73

Dutch winter bee mortality rate above 20%, finds annual survey

In the winter of 2023–2024, 21.2% of the Dutch population of honeybee colonies died. While this mortality rate is lower than that of the previous winter, it still represents a worryingly high number of bee colonies that ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 10, 2024

0

1

Researchers create green solvent to boost lignin applications

Lignin, the glue that holds fibers together in trees and plants, is one of the most common yet one of the most complex biocomposites, because there are so many variants and qualities. Its heterogeneous chemical structure ...

Biochemistry

Jun 27, 2024

0

0

AI expected to unravel secrets of non-coding genes

From smart chatbots to apps that can write entire articles, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming an increasingly ubiquitous part of our lives. Michael Schon, a research associate at Wageningen University & Research, is ...

Plants & Animals

May 15, 2024

2

125

Scientists develop sticky pesticide to combat pest insects

Researchers from Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and Leiden University have engineered a biological barrier that protects plants from diseases and pests. It concerns a sticky substance that is sprayed on leaves, to ...

Biotechnology

May 14, 2024

0

182

page 1 from 40