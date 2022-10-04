October 4, 2022

Study finds US future floods becoming more frequent, wider spread, less seasonal

by Chelsea Julian and Keli Pirtle, University of Oklahoma

flood
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Summer 2022 has been an unprecedented one with five "1-in-1,000-year" floods experienced across the U.S.: St. Louis and Eastern Kentucky, both in July, and Southeast Illinois, Death Valley and Dallas, all in August.

"The intense combined with conducive land surface conditions, known as impervious surfaces, have caused and widespread inundation in cities," said Yang Hong, Ph.D., professor of hydrology and remote sensing in the School of Civil Engineering and Environmental Science in the Gallogly College of Engineering at the University of Oklahoma. "The continued warming climate and aging will exacerbate risks."

Hong is leading a research team with Zhi Li, Ph.D., and Jonathan Gourley, Ph.D., research hydrometeorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Severe Storms Laboratory. Their latest study, published in Earth's Future, has shown that future flooding in the U.S. is becoming more frequent, wider spread, yet less seasonal.

In a previous study, the team demonstrated flash flooding is becoming 7.9% more extreme, including higher peak flows and faster arrival times across the country.

In their new study "Spatiotemporal characteristics of US floods: Current status and forecast under a future ," the researchers used computer modeling to simulate variability of rainfall and flooding over the contiguous U.S. Changes in rainfall and flood frequency, spatial scale, and seasonality are explored within major climate divisions.

"Our models demonstrate that weakening rainfall and flood seasonality could result in more random and less predictable extreme events throughout the year," Gourley said. "Specific impacts demonstrated through our modeling flooding seasons will begin happening earlier in the West in snow-dominated regions, while flooding is likely to be delayed in the East. We also found correlation between extreme rainfall and flood onsets becoming stronger in the West, yet weaker in the East in the future."

Overall, their study predicts an overall 101.7% in flood frequency and 44.9% increase in the extent of flooding, mainly attributed to more extreme rainfall and variability in the future.

"Predicting future floods is becoming more challenging because of changing land surface conditions," Li said. "Our past experience and knowledge are likely not applicable in preparing floods."

Hong added, "there is a pressing need for dynamically evolving knowledge about floods to design flood infrastructures, especially given the fact that many flood infrastructures, like dams, levees, drainage systems, and waterways, were built 50 to 100 years ago. We need more resilient flood defense measures in cities to address flood risks."

Explore further

New climate modeling predicts increasing occurrences of flash flooding across most of the US
More information: Zhi Li et al, Spatiotemporal characteristics of US floods: Current status and forecast under a future warmer climate, Earth's Future (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002700
Journal information: Earth's Future

Provided by University of Oklahoma
Citation: Study finds US future floods becoming more frequent, wider spread, less seasonal (2022, October 4) retrieved 4 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-future-frequent-wider-seasonal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)