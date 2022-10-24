October 24, 2022

Recent progress on the excited-state multiple proton transfer process in organic molecules

by Science China Press

Recent progress on the excited-state multiple proton transfer process in organic molecules
Representative excited multiple proton transfer process in organic molecules. Credit: Science China Press

In a recent study, researchers systematically introduced excited-state multiple proton transfers (ESMPTs) in organic molecules. Although great advances have been achieved, there is still much controversy regarding the mechanism of ESMPT in organic molecules. From a large number of experimental studies conducted so far, it is difficult to draw firm conclusions about the origin of spectral features, the occurrence and mechanism of ESMPT using only one method.

More reliable results can be obtained by combining different methods, such as spectroscopy studies, reaction dynamics analysis, and theoretical calculations.

In addition, studies focusing on the application of ESMPT-active materials are relatively rare. In theory, the inherent multilevel system in ESMPT-active materials can facilitate population inversion and thus enable simulated . Because the emission bandgap can be further narrowed by multiple proton transfers compared with a single proton transfer, ESMPT-active materials may be an excellent choice for achieving near-infrared organic lasers with longer emission wavelengths.

In addition, since some ESIPT-active materials have achieved a high photoluminescence quantum yield in the (LC) phase, they may exhibit more promising prospects in light-emitting self-luminous LC devices. Moreover, owing to their multi-emission properties, ESMPT-active materials have shown great potential for the use as molecular probes.

In the research, published in Science China Chemistry, the author notes that the study of the ESMPT not only deepens understanding of molecular dynamics but also provides opportunities for new applications. This will help relevant researchers deepen their understanding of this field, thereby promoting its development.

Explore further

Color-tunable, high-mobility emissive organic single crystals for light-emitting transistors
More information: Wan-Ying Yang et al, Recent progress on the excited-state multiple proton transfer process in organic molecules, Science China Chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.1007/s11426-022-1375-y
Provided by Science China Press
Citation: Recent progress on the excited-state multiple proton transfer process in organic molecules (2022, October 24) retrieved 24 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-excited-state-multiple-proton-molecules.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Valid shapes of DNA

2 hours ago

Symbols of the nucleotides

23 hours ago

About the binding of O2 to Hemoglobin molecules

Oct 22, 2022

Trying to understand alveolar surface tension

Oct 21, 2022

How much electrical energy can be extracted from Iron in a cell?

Oct 21, 2022

NaClO sold in solid form

Oct 20, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)