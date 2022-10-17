Researchers develop efficient oxygen catalysts for lithium-oxygen batteries

Characterization of Mn 3 O 4 NS. (a, b) TEM images, (c) XRD pattern and (d) Raman spectrum of Mn 3 O 4 NS. Credit: ACS Catalysis (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.2c02544

Lithium-oxygen (Li-O 2 ) batteries are promising due to their high theoretical energy density. However, the poor catalytic performance of the technology's air cathode impeded its commercialization.

Recently, a joint research group led by Prof. Bao Xinhe and Prof. Wu Zhongshuai from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) fabricated two-dimensional (2D) Mn 3 O 4 nanosheets with dominant crystal planes on graphene (Mn 3 O 4 NS/G) as efficient oxygen catalysts for Li-O 2 batteries, achieving ultrahigh capacity and long-term stability.

This study was published in ACS Catalysis.

Designing oxygen catalysts with well-defined shapes and high-activity crystal facets can effectively regulate the oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER) at the three-phase interfaces, but it is still remains challenging.

The researchers indicated that the Mn 3 O 4 NS/G with the (101) facets and enriched oxygen vacancies offered a lower charge overpotential of 0.86 V than that of Mn 3 O 4 nanoparticles on graphene (1.15 V).

Moreover, Mn 3 O 4 NS/G cathode exhibited long-term stability over 1,300 hours and ultrahigh specific capacity up to 35,583 mAh/g at 200 mA/g, outperforming most Mn-based oxides for Li-O 2 batteries reported.

Both the experimental and theoretical results proved the lower adsorption energy of Mn 3 O 4 (101) for the discharge product Li 2 O 2 in comparison with Mn 3 O 4 (211), manifesting the easier decomposition of Li 2 O 2 during the charging process.

"This work may provide clues for engineering Mn-based materials with defined crystal facet for high-performance Li-O 2 batteries," said Prof. Wu.

