October 17, 2022

Researchers develop efficient oxygen catalysts for lithium-oxygen batteries

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers develop efficient oxygen catalysts for lithium-oxygen batteries
Characterization of Mn3O4 NS. (a, b) TEM images, (c) XRD pattern and (d) Raman spectrum of Mn3O4 NS. Credit: ACS Catalysis (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.2c02544

Lithium-oxygen (Li-O2) batteries are promising due to their high theoretical energy density. However, the poor catalytic performance of the technology's air cathode impeded its commercialization.

Recently, a joint research group led by Prof. Bao Xinhe and Prof. Wu Zhongshuai from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) fabricated two-dimensional (2D) Mn3O4 nanosheets with dominant crystal planes on graphene (Mn3O4 NS/G) as efficient oxygen catalysts for Li-O2 batteries, achieving ultrahigh capacity and long-term stability.

This study was published in ACS Catalysis.

Designing oxygen catalysts with well-defined shapes and high-activity crystal facets can effectively regulate the (ORR) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER) at the three-phase interfaces, but it is still remains challenging.

The researchers indicated that the Mn3O4 NS/G with the (101) facets and enriched vacancies offered a lower charge overpotential of 0.86 V than that of Mn3O4 nanoparticles on graphene (1.15 V).

Moreover, Mn3O4 NS/G cathode exhibited long-term stability over 1,300 hours and ultrahigh specific capacity up to 35,583 mAh/g at 200 mA/g, outperforming most Mn-based oxides for Li-O2 batteries reported.

Both the experimental and theoretical results proved the lower energy of Mn3O4 (101) for the discharge product Li2O2 in comparison with Mn3O4 (211), manifesting the easier decomposition of Li2O2 during the charging process.

"This work may provide clues for engineering Mn-based materials with defined crystal facet for high-performance Li-O2 batteries," said Prof. Wu.

Explore further

Orderly arranged bead-chain ternary nanocomposites for supercapacitors
More information: Yuejiao Li et al, Two-Dimensional Mn3O4 Nanosheets with Dominant (101) Crystal Planes on Graphene as Efficient Oxygen Catalysts for Ultrahigh Capacity and Long-Life Li–O2 Batteries, ACS Catalysis (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.2c02544
Journal information: ACS Catalysis

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers develop efficient oxygen catalysts for lithium-oxygen batteries (2022, October 17) retrieved 18 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-efficient-oxygen-catalysts-lithium-oxygen-batteries.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
80 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed using conservation equations

Oct 17, 2022

Can a single-phase solid solution have a martensitic transformation?

Oct 15, 2022

Struggling to understand stretch and strength in fishing line

Oct 12, 2022

Solar panels, Carrington Event

Oct 05, 2022

Effects of extreme pressure on materials

Oct 03, 2022

SYLTHERM XLT heat transfer fluid

Oct 03, 2022

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)