October 26, 2022

Promoting cigarette brands in TV shows yields unexpected results

by Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences

pack of cigarettes
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

New research in the journal Marketing Science, conducted by researchers at the University of Chicago and University of Washington, finds a 10% increase in TV product placement for cigarettes increases sales by 2% for the tobacco brand shown on-screen. Furthermore, it has the same effect on its direct competitors' sales as well.

The study, "Show and Sell: Studying the Effects of Branded Cigarette Product Placement in TV Shows on Cigarette Sales," notes that prior literature illustrates tight regulations by the U.S. government on promotional activity of , because smoking is seen as a public health problem. For the most part, these cigarette brands can no longer engage in any mass advertising, including TV ads, billboards or sports sponsorships. However, these brands still do benefit from TV product placement, which allows them to be seen by millions of American TV viewers.

"When people see product placement for a particular like Marlboro, of Marlboro products go up. However, what's more surprising is that sales of other competitor cigarette brands (Camel, Parliament, Newport, etc.) also go up," says Pradeep Chintagunta of the University of Chicago. "This indicates that product placement isn't just about getting people to shift the brands of they use—but to get people to smoke more overall."

The researchers combined NielsenIQ PlaceViews data on product placement with NielsenIQ Ad Intel data, then measured the exposure of consumers in different markets to tobacco product placement. This information was then merged with store sales data from Information Resources, Inc., to measure the impact of product placement on cigarette sales.

"We find that this kind of product placement does increase the amount of cigarette sales. If regulators are interested in finding additional ways to reduce smoking rates, curtailing product for cigarette brands might be a fruitful option," says Ali Goli, an assistant professor in the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington.

The study, conducted by Chintagunta and Goli, alongside Simha Mummalaneni of the University of Washington and Sanjay Dhar of the University of Chicago, urges lawmakers to restructure regulations around cigarette promotion based on these results.

Explore further

'Tobacco-free nicotine' claims could lead non-smokers to try E-cigarettes
More information: Ali Goli et al, Show and Sell: Studying the Effects of Branded Cigarette Product Placement in TV Shows on Cigarette Sales, Marketing Science (2022). DOI: 10.1287/mksc.2022.1362
Journal information: Marketing Science

Provided by Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences
Citation: Promoting cigarette brands in TV shows yields unexpected results (2022, October 26) retrieved 26 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-cigarette-brands-tv-yields-unexpected.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)