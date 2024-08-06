The Institute for Operations Research And The Management Sciences, INFORMS was established in 1995 and remains the largest professional society for the study of operations research. It was formed by merging the Operations Research Society of America and the Institute of Management Sciences. INFORMS publishes 12 scholarly journals, provides networking among educators and addresses the need of professionals in the field relating to operations management.

Address
7240 Parkway Drive Suite 310 Hanover, MD 21076
Website
http://www.informs.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/INFORMS

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences

COVID-19 ad ban in Germany led to 6% reduction in grocery sales

In spring 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Germany's 16 federal states instituted an ad ban, forcing retailers to stop all print advertising in that state for three weeks. The state did so under the ...

Economics & Business

Aug 6, 2024

0

0

The predictive power of social media data in fashion forecasting

Fashion and social media are both ever evolving. So why not put the two together? New research in Manufacturing & Service Operations Management says utilizing social media to predict sales of apparel and footwear items based ...

Social Sciences

Aug 23, 2023

0

7

page 1 from 19