The Institute for Operations Research And The Management Sciences, INFORMS was established in 1995 and remains the largest professional society for the study of operations research. It was formed by merging the Operations Research Society of America and the Institute of Management Sciences. INFORMS publishes 12 scholarly journals, provides networking among educators and addresses the need of professionals in the field relating to operations management.

Address 7240 Parkway Drive Suite 310 Hanover, MD 21076 Website http://www.informs.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/INFORMS

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

